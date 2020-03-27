Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2022

The global market for antiseptics and disinfectants reached $6.4 billion and $6.7 billion in 2015 and 2016, respectively. This market is estimated to reach $9.1 billion in 2022 from nearly $7.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% for 2017-2022.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12247′

Report Scope:

Microbial infections represent one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Users of antiseptics and disinfectants are individual consumers as well as various groups and industries such as research institutions, food handlers, textile manufacturers, healthcare providers, and so forth. Antiseptics and disinfectants are a vital set of compounds for healthy living. This report focuses on the global market for antiseptic and disinfectant products and provides an updated review of their applications. The report deals with antiseptic and disinfectant products by covering the total market, which includes two main areas of applications: antiseptics and disinfectants for domestic use and antiseptics and disinfectants for institutional/ commercial use.

This report details regulatory aspects; innovations and technological improvements, including patents and approvals; and latest trends, preferences and progress in the antiseptic and disinfection products market. The report analyzes the global antiseptics and disinfectants market by category, region and application. North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Russia, Spain), and emerging markets (many Asian countries, South Korea, parts of Africa, Brazil, India, China) are considered in the regional market analysis. In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders, and market shares in the worldwide market for antiseptic and disinfection products.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12247



Report Includes:

– 39 data tables and 15 additional tables

– An overview of the current and future characteristics of the global market for antiseptics and disinfectants

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of categories of antiseptics and disinfectants, such as biguanides and amidines, phenol and derivatives, iodine products, quaternary ammonium compounds, silver compounds, aldehydes, alcohols, and oxidizing agents

– A look at major changes in market behavior, such as acquisitions, mergers, and alliances by companies and global organizations

– Profiles of major players in the industry

Summary

Microorganisms and infectious pathogens cause a variety of illnesses in animals and humans. Antiseptics and disinfectants are important tools for controlling and/or eliminating these infectious pathogens. Antiseptics in the form of hand washes, hand rinses, sanitizers, gels, soaps, wipes, and scrubs are used on skin, mucosa or cavities to destroy pathogens and/or inhibit their growth. Disinfectants in the form of solutions, powder, sprays, gels, and so forth are used for decontamination of surfaces, equipment, or other inanimate objects. Antiseptics and disinfectants are marketed directly to consumers and to various industries including healthcare, pharmaceutical, hospitality and hotel, food and beverages, textile, research, and so forth. Many antiseptics and disinfectants based on different antimicrobial chemistries (such as quaternary ammonium compounds, and phenol and derivatives), are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and currently available in the market. These antiseptics and disinfectants have diverse modes of action for killing or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and fungi.

In the 21st century, hygiene and sanitation are global development priorities. Various global welfare organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as private companies are taking several initiatives to make people aware of the importance of hygiene and sanitation. With growing consumer awareness, stringent regulatory policies, and novel product launches, the role of antiseptics and disinfectants in preventing and controlling microbial infections and diseases is constantly growing in all application areas including domestic use as well as institutional and commercial use. Healthcare settings, the pharmaceutical industry, the hospitality and hotel industry, community centers, public places, and the food and beverages industry, among others, are some of the largest user segments of antiseptic and disinfectant products. In particular, the presence of pathogens in the healthcare environment is a critical safety concern that poses a life-threatening risk to patients. Thus, antiseptics and disinfectants are used in healthcare settings on a large scale to control and prevent crosscontamination.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12247/Single

In the last five years to seven years, there has been an increase in outbreaks of infectious diseases caused by pathogens such as Clostridium difficile, severe acute respiratory syndrome–associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV), Middle East respiratory syndrome–associated coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and others. Given the growing interconnectivity and ease of modern travel, the potential for these pathogens to transmit swiftly from one part of the world to the other, causing large-scale damage, is greater than ever. The situation highlights the need to follow stringent hygiene and sanitation practices in all walks of life to protect mankind from these deadly pathogens.

The market for antiseptics and disinfectants is highly fragmented and made of several small and big companies. Some of the big players in the market are 3M Co.; ABC Compounding Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Co.; BODE Chemie GmbH; Colgate-Palmolive Co.; Covidien Ltd.; Diversey Care Inc.; Dow Chemical Co.; Ecolab Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Johnson & Johnson; Kimberly-Clark; Medtronic PLC; Professional Disposables Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Steris Corp.; The Clorox Co.; The Procter & Gamble Co.; and many others.