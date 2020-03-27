Automotive Augmented Reality Market 2020 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players NVIDIA Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen, Yazaki Corporation and others

An exclusive Automotive Augmented Reality Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive augmented reality market with detailed market segmentation by function, sensor technology, digital technology, level of autonomous driving and geography. The global automotive augmented reality market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive augmented reality market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the automotive augmented reality market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, functions and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players: – Bosch GmBH, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen, Yazaki Corporation

Advancements in the display glass technology coupled with proliferating demands for driver assistance systems are anticipated to drive the global automotive augmented reality market during the forecast period. Higher technological integration costs is a major restraining factor for the automotive augmented reality market. Increasing measures by automotive OEMs to ensure driver safety and guidance system integrations is providing new opportunities to the market players operating in the automotive augmented reality market.

The consistent evolution of the augmented reality technology has had its impacts on the automotive industry too. The rapidly evolving demands for the AR technology in the automotive sector ensures and focuses on driver safety. The head-up displays (HUDs) provide comfort for the driver for reading the things displayed as well as provide a comprehensive vision to surrounding factors. The HUDs are equipped with transparent displays and guide the driver on the path and the directions without altering their line of sight.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive augmented reality market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive augmented reality in these regions.

