Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market 2020 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast 2027

An exclusive Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Over The Air market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Automotive Over The Air market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Over The Air market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Over The Air companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players: – Airbiquity Inc, Continental AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Harman International Industries Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Movimento Inc, Nvidia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Inc

Over The Air (OTA) service is attractive to carmakers as a way to update software in a car. Connected vehicles are enabled to receive Over the Air software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from the remote cloud. In this way, it helps to reduce recall expenses, improve cyber-security response time, increase product quality and operational efficiency. It is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rising demand for a better, economical and faster way to detect, report and fix defects.

Over The Air service acts as a bridge to fill the gap between the modification of software and hardware by providing updating facility. Increasing vehicle recalls due to software problems and rising use of connected car devices in the vehicles are some the key drivers of the Automotive over the air market. However, high updating cost, complexity and lack of infrastructure in developing countries limiting the Over the Air market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive industry is creating opportunities for the Over the air market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Over The Air market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Over The Air market in these regions.

