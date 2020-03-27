Blood Cancer Drug Market Opportunities Keep the Bullish Growth Alive|Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, Amgen

Global Blood Cancer Drug Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing cases of hematology-oncology disorders and progressively focusing on innovation of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.

World Blood Cancer Drug Market report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis results and knowledge concerning Blood Cancer Drug market share, growth factors, size, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends valid by a mixture of specialists with correct data of the precise trade and Blood Cancer Drug market further as region-wise analysis experience. The Blood Cancer Drug report contains historical, current, and projected revenues for every sector, segment, Blood Cancer Drug end-use phase, and region.

Market Definition: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market

Blood cancer is life threatening oncology disorder in which cancer start growing in the bone marrow, where blood is produced. These tumors prevent the blood from functioning. The patients with blood cancer experience abdominal pain, bone pain, weight loss, dark spots, excessive or easy bruising and weakness. According to the statistic published in American Cancer Society 2019, it is estimated that over 8,110 cases are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States in this current year. It is more prevalent in teenagers aged 15 to 19 years. Growing incidence of Hodgkin lymphoma worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Market Drivers

o Rise in the incidence and prevalence rate of the disease will drive the growth of the market

o Rise in the government and non-government investment in the research and development

o Accelerating the demand of novel therapies and treatment

o Increases in effectiveness of drugs for the treatment of hematology-oncology disorders

Market Restraints

o Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will result in generic and biosimilar competition

o Effective treatment is either unavailable or costly

o Inadequate knowledge of blood cancer in developing countries

Key Developments in the Market:

o In May 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they have received approval from FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) which is an oral selective B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein inhibitor in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With the approval of Venclexta expanded the company’s portfolio in therapeutic area of oncology

o In March 2018, Novartis AG received the FDA expanded label approval of Tasigna (nilotinib), a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) in pediatric patients of age one year or older. This approval broaden the clinical indication of Tasigna

Key Market Players: Global Blood Cancer Drug Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blood cancer drug market are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. , Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, CELGNE CORPORATION, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, UCB SA, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc. and many others..

