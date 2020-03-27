Commercial Amino Acids Market – Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

The U.S. amino acid market was valued at around $1.9 billion in 2016. This market will grow from nearly $2.0 billion in 2017 to $2.5 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report outlines the properties of the 20 commercial essential amino acids that are delineated in the genetic code, current and future uses, technology and their manufacturers. It focuses on three commercial amino acid markets: animal feed supplements; flavoring and nutritional additives for human food; and specialty uses, including medical, therapeutic, research and industrial applications. Feed and food applications offer steady growth opportunities to their manufacturers, and their use will continue to grow as a result of both population increases and an overall increase in the global standard of living.

Report Includes:

Summary

Twenty amino acids make up the commercial amino acid market. Theses acids play many roles in various fields, including foods, animal feeds, cosmetics, and medicines and biotechnology, as well as in some industrial applications. In dollar terms, the most important current applications are animal feed and human food.

Amino acids are important components in the feeding of livestock, especially poultry. Thus, to achieve maximum growth for minimum costs, methionine and lysine use will continue to grow even if feed crop prices fall. Both methionine and lysine can be synthetically produced, so their cost is no longer tied to feed crop costs.

The three primary categories of commercial amino acids in the U.S. represented a billion-dollar market for the first time in 1999. The U.S. amino acid market surpasses $1.9 billion, with the global market valued at approximately $10.9 billion. China remains the largest producer and consumer, using approximately 30% of the global supply. The U.S. market, which represents 18% of global consumption, is likely to exceed $2.4 billion by 2022.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at the total level for all amino acids will be 4.8% from 2017 to 2022, with large variations in individual amino acids. With anticipated 2017 U.S. annual sales exceeding $1.0 billion, the animal feed supplements market represents the largest market category for amino acids.

Rapid increases will occur as new separation and purification techniques come online for other essential amino acids, as seen with threonine and tryptophan in the past two years, both of which are now bulk- produced commercial animal feeds with falling prices.

Lysine and methionine are the two amino acids widely used to enhance the nutritional value of the protein found in animal feeds. Demand for these two products will remain steady despite new production facilities as livestock populations remain near record high level, due in part to increasing exports and a growing population. The desire for leaner meats and the introduction of repartitioning agents that cause animals to develop more lean muscle instead of fat are raising demand for lysine and methionine.

Threonine and tryptophan are currently produced in commercial quantities for animal feed. Other essential amino acids, including valine, isoleucine and leucine, will be produced as commercial feed additives in the coming years as new production method research develops.

The four amino acids used as food flavoring agents accounted for roughly $3.8 billion globally in 2017. The 3.0% compound annual growth rate is tied to the production and use of the sweetener aspartame. Aspartame has experienced significant negative press and is losing market shares to new low-calorie sweeteners such as Splenda, but it is still widely used. Aspartic acid use will also grow as an additive to detergents.