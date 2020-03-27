HIGH ALTITUDE PLATFORMS MARKET MAY SET NEW GROWTH STORY WITH RAYTHEON COMPANY; RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS LTD.; NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION; AEROVIRONMENT, INC. AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research introduced the report on the High Altitude Platforms Market, with complete overview of the market, covering various aspects of product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.

Global high altitude platforms market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.87 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of terrorism globally and a rise in the levels of illegal trafficking.

Top Key Players in the High Altitude Platforms Market are as Follows at Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; TCOM, L.P.; ILC Dover; Lindstrand Technologies Limited; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Thales Group; Airbus S.A.S. and Aeros.

Global High Altitude Platforms Market By Product (Airships, UAV, Tethered Aerostat Systems), Payload (Communication Systems, Navigation Systems, Surveillance Systems, EO/IR Systems), Application (Commercial, Government & Defense, Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Provision of wider coverage area of network with reduced costing as compared to satellites; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the expenditure incurred by governments of various authorities for the procurement of technologically advanced defense services; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements of technology leading to development and commercialization of solar-powered HAP systems providing a long-term solution to the users; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large costs associated with the manufacturing and maintenance of these systems once deployed as they are exposed to difficult environmental conditions

Lack of skilled workforce and professionals required for production and maintenance of these systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze High Altitude Platforms Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the High Altitude Platforms Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

