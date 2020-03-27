Managed File Transfer Software Market to 2027

Growing need of data security and governance are the major drivers which would aid the growth of managed file transfer software market whereas competition from file sync and share services act as a restraining factor for this market. Cloud based managed file transfer software will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Major Key Players In Global Market are:

1. International Business Machines Corporation

2. Axway

3. Ipswitch, Inc.

4. Opentext Corporation

5. Globalscape, Inc.

6. Attunity, Ltd.

7. Accellion, Inc.

8. Jscape LLC

9. Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd

10. Coviant Software Corporation

The “Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the managed file transfer software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global managed file transfer software market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, organization size, application and geography. The global managed file transfer software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global managed file transfer software market based on type, deployment model, organization size and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall managed file transfer software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key managed file transfer software market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are International Business Machines Corporation, Axway, Ipswitch, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Globalscape, Inc., Attunity, Ltd., Accellion, Inc., CA Technologies, Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd, and Coviant Software Corporation among others.