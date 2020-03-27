Metering Pumps Market Expected to Grow at 5.9 Billion In Revenue by 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Metering Pumps Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Metering Pumps Market is estimated to grow from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.9 Billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The metering pumps market is driven by rising demand in the petrochemicals, oil & gas industry, growing need for water treatment, and increasing demand for pharmaceutical products. The maturity of the North American and European market could act as a restraint for the overall market.

Top Key Players in the “Metering Pumps Market”

Milton Roy (US)

ProMinent (Germany)

IDEX Corporation (US)

LEWA (Germany)

Grundfos (Denmark)

SEKO (Italy)

Verder Group (Netherlands)

Dover Corporation (US)

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (UK)

The market in the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. End users of the food & beverages industry include companies involved in the transformation of livestock and agricultural products into food for consumption. The beverages industry comprises manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages produced by fermentation, and distilled alcoholic beverages.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing metering pumps market, globally. The rise in demand for metering pumps is associated with the increase in investments in end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals. The demand for fresh water in India is growing rapidly, due to the growing population and increasing urbanization, which will drive the metering pumps market in the country.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the market size of different segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To analyze and forecast the market size on the basis of type and end-use industry

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansion, new product development, and merger & acquisition in the market

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global metering pumps market on the basis of type, end-use industry,and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market. Detailed analysis of the key market players provides insights into business overviews, services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.