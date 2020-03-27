Nanowire-Based Devices Market – Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

The global market for nanowire-based devices was valued at $1.2 billion in 2016. This market will grow from nearly $1.6 billion in 2017 to around $6.0 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of various types of nanowire-based devices and their fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.

BCC Research delineates the current market status for nanowire-based devices, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The nanowire-based device market is analyzed based on the following segments: device category, material, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of nanowire-based devices are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for nanowire-based devices are also identified and grouped according to five main categories (electronics, optoelectronics, energy, medical, and sensors and actuators).

The second section provides a technological review of nanowire-based devices. This section offers a revised and detailed description of fabrication processes for nanowire-based devices; typical materials used to produce nanowires; technological trends in device fabrication; and new and emerging fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2015, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.

The third section entails a global market analysis for nanowire-based devices. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (device category, material, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.

The analysis of current revenues for nanowire-based devices is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, and industry and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for nanowire-based devices within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2017 through 2022.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of nanowires and nanowire-based devices, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to nanowire-based devices, materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, device type, and material type.



Report Includes:

– 25 data tables and 17 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for nanowire-based devices

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2022

– A comprehensive review of current and emerging applications, and descriptions of various types of nanowire-based devices (e.g., metallic, semiconducting, and ceramic)

– Identification of market segments that have the highest growth based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends

– Information on the fabrication technologies currently used to manufacture nanowire-based devices, known technical issues, and status of development and commercialization of these devices

– Information on the leading producers of nanowire-based devices and geographical distribution of manufacturers

– Detailed company profiles of leading industry players

Summary

Customarily, nanowires are considered to be a type of nanofiber. Nanofibers are defined as cylindrical structures having a diameter below 1,000 nm and an aspect ratio (the ratio between length and width) greater than 50, whereas nanowires have a diameter measuring 100 nm or below and an aspect ratio greater than 1,000. Due to their morphology, nanowires have a very high surface area, are flexible and, when they their diameter reaches 10 nm or below, exhibit the quantum confinement effect. Nanowires are gaining increasing interest for a variety of new applications that take advantage of their shape, surface area, and unique characteristics.

Nanowires are available from a range of materials, such as pure elements, metals, alloys, ceramics, polymers, or semiconductors. BCC Research has identified five main groups of devices that are being produced from nanowires: electronic, optoelectronic, energy, medical, and sensing devices.

This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of nanowire-based devices as well as an overview of their fabrication processes and applications, outlining current technical issues and the latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these products. It also offers a detailed market analysis for nanowire-based devices by segment (device category, material, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for nanowire-based devices increased from $953 million in 2015 to $1.2 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach nearly $1.6 billion by the end of 2017, corresponding to a rapid compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the two-year period.

Optoelectronic devices currently account for the largest share of the market at an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2017, corresponding to REDACTED million in sales. Within this segment, nanowire-based devices are primarily comprised of displays, light-emitting diodes, and lasers.

The next-largest category of products is energy devices with projected revenues of REDACTED million in 2017 (or REDACTED of the total). Energy devices consist mainly of solar cells and batteries. Sensors and actuators also represent a relevant share of the market, at REDACTED of the total in 2017, whereas the remaining applications combined (i.e., electronic and medical devices) account for a REDACTED of the total.