Plastic Pigments Market to Grow at 7.5% CAGR to 2023

Plastic Pigments Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Plastic Pigments Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The market size of Plastic Pigmentsis estimated at US$ 10.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2023.The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging, industrialization in emerging economies. Another factor driving the plastic pigments market is high demand for packaging in emerging countries and high demand for high-performance pigments.

Top Key Players in the “Plastic Pigments Market”

Clariant (Switzerland)

BASF (Germany)

DIC (Japan)

Huntsman (US)

Cabot (US)

LANXESS (Germany)

PolyOne (US)

Chemours (US)

Heubach(Germany)

Tronox (US)

Ferro (US)

The APAC Plastic Pigments Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for plastics in the region, resulting from a growing middle-class population, rapid urbanization, and increasing purchasing power of consumers. The growing consumer goods and packaging end-use industries in this region fuelthe demand for plastic pigments in the APAC region, thereby contributing to the growth of the plastic pigments market in the region.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities)

To define, describe, and forecast the plastic pigments industry in terms of value and volume

To analyze and forecast the market by type and end-use industry

To forecast the size of the market with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with their key countries

To analyze competitive developments, such as new product launch, investment & expansion, and acquisition in the market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

List of Tables:

Regulations in Plastic Pigments Market

Trends and Forecast of GDP, USD Billion (2016–2022)

Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Plastic Pigments Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Plastic Pigments Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

APAC: Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Country, 2016–2023 (Kiloton)

APAC: Plastic Pigments Market Size, By Country, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…and More