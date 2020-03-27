Plastics Packaging Film And Sheet Manufacturing Market Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

The plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing market will grow from $97.9 billion in 2016 to $123.7 billion by 2020 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2016-2020.

Report Scope: This research report categorizes the plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing market by type. Product type include PE, BOPP, and BOPET.

Report Includes: – 94 data tables

– An overview of the market for plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020

– Analyses of the market by segment and by region

– Insight into plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing trends and strategies

– Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions in the market

– Descriptions of market dynamics, including drivers and restraints

– A look into the competitive landscape of the market as well as profiles of major players

Summary Global plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing market is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation. There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve quality and satisfy customers as it has been moving from a provider-driven model to a consumer-driven model. At the same time, emerging markets, rapid urbanization, rising population and income levels, and growing consumption of processed foods, poultry, meat and agricultural and pharmaceutical products is driving the demand for plastics packaging film and sheet products. These factors are, in turn, generating demand for plastics packaging film and sheet to meet high expectations. The market for plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing reached a value of nearly $97.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% to nearly $123.7 billion by 2020. The market for plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing is somewhat fragmented with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Dow Chemical, Amcor Ltd., Berry Plastic Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, among others. PE accounted for the largest share of the market for plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing in 2016 at 71%. The highest growth is projected to come from BOPET, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%.