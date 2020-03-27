Solid State Drive Market Satisfactory Note, Eyeing Growth Trends Ahead | Micron Technology, Inc.; Toshiba Memory Corporation; Seagate Technology LLC; LITE-ON Technology Corporation; SK hynix INC. and More

Solid State Drive Market analysis report also offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Solid State Drive Market business document is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Solid State Drive Market business document provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming Solid State Drive Market business document.

Global solid state drive market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 78.77 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global solid state drive market are SAMSUNG; Intel Corporation; Western Digital Corporation; Micron Technology, Inc.; Toshiba Memory Corporation; Seagate Technology LLC; LITE-ON Technology Corporation; SK hynix INC.; Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP und Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP,; Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Viking Technology; ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; BiTMICRO Networks, Inc.; Foremay, Inc.; Crossbar; Broadcom; Nimbus Data and Transcend Information, Inc. among others.

Market Definition:

Solid-state drive (SSD) is a type of storage device comprising of solid-state architecture for its storage system. It consists of flash controller and flash memory chips that help in storing persistent data based on solid-state flash memory. This technological integration provides these drives with better performance, helping users achieve higher speed while reading or writing the data. They do not have any parts in their structure that move or spin unlike traditional storage systems like hard disk drive (HDD).

Market Drivers:

Various benefits and performing advantages SSD offer over HDD is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing reach of digital connectivity and generation of large volumes of data globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing quality of content and information being generated in various households is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding larger costs and shorter operational duration of these drives is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Conflicting performances in the case of low latency rate associated with the product is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Western Digital Corporation announced the launch of the first drive under their WD Blue range utilizing NVMe storage. The product termed as “Blue SN500 NVMe SSD” is designed to deliver high performance benefits at a low-price range. The drive is based on the company’s 3D NAND technology, firmware and controller. The combination of this technology provides 500GB sequential speeds for reading and writing at 1,700MB/s and 1,450MB/s

In November 2018, Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd. through their business brand “iBall” announced the launch of “Phantom” 2.5” Solid-State Drive (SSD) designed to provide consumers with highest quality of speed and performance in storage solutions. The product is available in three storage variants of 120GB, 240GB and 480GB. The product is available with three years warranty and is available in major retail outlets in India

