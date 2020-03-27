Speech Impairment Market Demand and Forecast by 2026 – Glenda Browne Speech Pathology, Benchmark Therapies, Inc, Speech Plus

This Global Speech Impairment Market report presents with the clear suggestion about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic considerations, consumer buying patterns, probable future trends, market demand and supply scenarios. The report uses a good combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology to provide an excellent experience to the end users. To attain an unmatched and comprehensive insight along with the best acquaintance of the emerging market opportunities businesses must adopt this Speech Impairment Market research report.

Global Speech Impairment Market By Type (Speech Disorder, Language Disorder, Apraxia, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Other), Age Group (Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global speech impairment market are: Smart speech therapy, Speech Therapy Solutions, Inc., Talk Speech and Language Therapy Ltd, Glenda Browne Speech Pathology, Benchmark Therapies, Inc, Speech Plus, Integrated Treatment Services, Speechworks Therapy Services, Acapela Group, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems,Inc, XMedius, BioTrust ID B.V, Cleveland Clinic and Therapy Solutions Inc, among others.

Market Analysis:

Global speech impairment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising in chronic illness such as brain injuries, tumors and Parkinson’s diseases among others.

Market Definition:

Speech disorders, also known as speech impairment. It is a communication disorder where person general speech is interrupted and the person cannot talk adequately. The disorder act as a barrier to the ability of person to communicate in effective way. It also has the impact on daily activities of an individual and affects mental welfare. Speech disorders are of various types such as stammering, apraxia, strewing and dysarthria among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of speech disorders including stuttering, apraxia among the children and adults will flourish the growth of this market

Awareness about the several disorders along with the availability of effective speech therapy is also boosting the market in the forecast period

Government initiatives to promote effective speech therapy and for the investments in health care facilities is propelling the market in the forecast period

Growing geriatric population will fuel the market for a long run

Market Restraints

High cost of treatment is hindering the market in the forecast period

Unavailability of speech therapy in remote areas will also hamper the market growth

Lack of medical professionals along with the insufficient standard tools for the diagnosis and treatment of speech disorders is restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Speech Impairment Market

By Type

Speech Disorder Articulation Disorders Fluency Disorders Resonance or Voice Disorders

Language Disorder Receptive Disorders Expressive Disorders Cognitive-Communication Disorders

Apraxia

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Other

By Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

Elderly

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2019, Mubaloo, launched talk assist app that uses “iOS’ text-to-speech software” for providing support during communication to the speech impairment individuals. Through this app users can now access a content library for different genders and can set the speed of the speaking voice. With this launch the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market

In 2016, Saskatchewan announced the launch of “Text with 911” for speech and hearing impaired individuals. It allows people who are suffering from deafness, speech impairment for registering their cellphones to communicate with 911 operators through text. With this launch the company will enhance the quality of life for the individual who are suffering from speech impairment and hearing loss

Competitive Analysis:

Global speech impairment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares speech impairment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

