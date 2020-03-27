Stem Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific., Vericel Corporation., ViaCyte, Inc, AbbVie

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market report provides information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and another important characteristic of the Pharmaceutical industry. This market report has been dispensed after a scrupulous study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers driving the market. Stem Cell Therapy Market report serves all the business purposes and endows with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market report is prepared with the combination of steps which uses a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and latest tools and technology.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), Product (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells), Applications (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds, Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications), End Users (Therapeutic Companies, Cell And Tissues Banks, Tools And Reagent Companies, Service Companies), Geography (Asia North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Get Sample Copy of this Report (Avail 30% Discount Till Limited Period) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-stem-cell-therapy-market

Some of the major players operating in the global stem cell therapy market are Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., BioTime Inc., Takara Bio Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Athersys., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Geron Corporation., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific., Vericel Corporation., ViaCyte, Inc, AbbVie, Mesoblast Ltd., Roslin Cells, Regeneus Ltd, ReNeuron Group plc,, International Stem Cell Corporation, Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., Advanced Cell Technology, Cryo Cell International, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Geron Corporation, and Invitrogen and others.

Market Analysis:

The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 15.63 billion by 2025, from USD 7.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Stem cell therapy is the therapy which uses stem cells for the treatment or prevention of a disease. Bone marrow transplant is the widely applicable therapy which is followed by umbilical cord blood. Research is going on to develop various sources (such as cord blood cells, bone marrow and skin) to use these cells for treatment of various disorders like neurodegenerative diseases and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and other conditions.

For instance, according to published article, in 2014, Regenerative Medicine reported 4749 registries of clinical trials related to stem cell treatment.

In 2017,According to National Institutes of Health, the department was funded US$ 1,644 million for stem cell research. For instance, according to the center for disease and control US, in 2015, Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most common severe genetic disease. It impacts approximately 7,000 people in California and nearly 90,000 in the U.S.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investments of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in stem cell research are the key factors for the growth of the stem cells therapeutics market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

As per growing awareness to therapeutic potency of stem cells in disease organization.

Because of advanced genome-based cell analysis techniques.

Due to the increase in the growth rate of public-private investments for stem cell research.

Because of identification of new stem cell lines.

Due to the developments in infrastructure for stem cell banking.

Restraints:

Because of complication associated with preservation of stem cell.

Difficulty while collecting adult stem cell or somatic stem cells.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-stem-cell-therapy-market

Market Segmentation: Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

The global stem cell therapy market is segmented based on type, product, application, end users and geographical segments.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected lead the market because of commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy products and wide application with easy scale up process.

Based on products, the market is segmented into adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells and others. The adult stem cells accounts highest share in market due to ability to generate trillions of specialized cells which may lower the risks of rejection and repair tissue damage.

Based on application, the market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders segment leads the market due to availability of stem cell-based products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders, high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and bone & joint diseases.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into therapeutic companies, cell and tissues banks, tools and reagent companies, and service companies. The growing number of stem cell donors, improved stem cell banking facilities and because of the research and development therapeutic companies held the largest share in stem cell therapy.

Based on geography ,the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2016, Scientists at Michigan State University unveiled new kind of cells “induced XEN cells” from a cellular trash pile. This discovery is expected to drive advancements in regenerative medicine.

On February 13, 2018- Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and Universal Cells, Inc. (Japan) announced that Astellas has assimilated with Universal Cells. Astellas would gain Universal Cells’ proprietary Universal Donor Cell technology to create cell therapy products that do not require Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matching, potentially overcoming a huge treatment challenge by reducing the risk of rejection.

In October 2017, the Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (AIRM) and Universal Cells entered into an exclusive license agreement to utilize Universal Donor Cell technology in a single indication.

Competitive Analysis: Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

The global stem cell therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the global stem cell therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of the global stem cell therapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-stem-cell-therapy-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]