Virtual Reality in Education Market Forecast 2020-2025 with Top Key Players- EON Reality Inc., Google LLC, HTC Corporation, Merge Virtual Reality, Microsoft Corporation, Nearpod, Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, zSpace

Virtual reality allows users to experience immersive, three dimensional visual and audio simulations. Virtual reality in education provides outstanding visualization in the classroom, increases student engagement, eliminates the language barrier, and improve the quality of education, hence raising the demand for the virtual reality in education that propels the growth of the market. Increasing shifting toward virtual environment classrooms is further fuels the growth of the virtual reality in the education market. Increasing partnerships and collaboration in the educational institutes to deliver virtual reality based educations and training programs are creates a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the virtual reality in education market.

Some of the key players of Virtual Reality in Education Market: EON Reality Inc., Google LLC, HTC Corporation, Merge Virtual Reality, Microsoft Corporation, Nearpod, Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, zSpace and others.

Virtual Reality in Education market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Type of Virtual Reality in Education Market:

Gesture-tracking device

Projector and display wall

Head-mounted display

Others

Application of Virtual Reality in Education Market:

Classroom learning

Certifications

E-learning

Others

Table of Contents

Introduction Global Virtual Reality in Education Market – Key Takeaways Global Virtual Reality in Education Market – Market Landscape Global Virtual Reality in Education Market – Key Market Dynamics Global Virtual Reality in Education Market –Analysis Virtual Reality in Education Market –Global Regulatory Scenario Global Virtual Reality in Education Market Analysis– By Product Global Virtual Reality in Education Market Analysis– By Application Global Virtual Reality in Education Market Analysis– By End User North America Virtual Reality in Education Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Europe Virtual Reality in Education Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality in Education Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality in Education Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 South and Central America Virtual Reality in Education Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Virtual Reality in Education Market –Industry Landscape Virtual Reality in Education Market –Key Company Profiles Appendix

