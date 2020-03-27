Water Filters Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 6.3% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 14.7 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Water Filters Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Water Filters Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share

The Water Filters Market is estimated to be US$ 10.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3%.The growth in food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industries is driving the demand for water filters.

Top Key Players in the “Water Filters Market”

Eaton Corporation (US)

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France)

Veolia (France)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (US)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

Mann-Hummel (Germany)

Pall Corporation (US)

Pentair PLC (UK)

Lydall Industrial Filtration (US)

The Asia Pacific water filters market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth projection is mainly attributed to the growing population, increasing urbanization & modernization, and increasing concerns related to the use and reuse of water and wastewater. China is estimated to be the largest contributor to the Asia Pacific water filters market.

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising number of working women. Increasing health issues caused due to impure water particles & contaminants act as a major driver for the water filters market.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze and forecast the size of the water filters market only in terms of value

To forecast the size of the market with respect to 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa along with their countries

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for the market leaders

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions in the market

