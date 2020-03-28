Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size to Worth USD 5.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% in 2019-2026

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited(Switzerland), QIAGEN ( Germany), Biomérieux S.A. (France), Immucor, Inc.(US) , Illumina, Inc. (US), BD(US), Caredx, Inc.(US), Gendx (The Netherlands), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US), Abbott (US) , DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy), Affymetrix, Inc. (US), Omixon Ltd (Hungary ). Olerup SSp AB (Sweden), Linkage Biosciences (US), Admera Health (US), New York Blood Center (US), The Sequencing Center (US), and others

Transplant diagnostics are the diagnostics tests performed while relocating organ in order to treat organ failure such as liver, pancreas, lungs, kidney, and heart. These tests are widely performed by skilled and trained professionals in hospitals & transplant centers, commercial service providers, research laboratories and academic institutes.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, CareDx acquired OTTR. OTTR provides comprehensive solutions for transplant patient management. Focus of this is to simplify the logistics of ordering AlloSure or AlloMap testing for patients.

In Jul 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Linkage Bio. Linkage develops and markets molecular diagnostic technologies for complex genetic testing. Focus of this acquisition is to innovate, and expanded support globally.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of pre-term births taking place globally which requires increased concern and focus on the infants born boosting the growth of the market

Increased number of children deaths and healthcare associated infections in infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rise in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rise in number of transplantation procedures is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of performing HLA matching using PCR and NGS devices is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Adoption & preference of refurbished medical equipment and devices in the developing regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By Technology

Molecular Assay Technologies PCR-Based Molecular Assay Technologies Real-Time PCR SSP-PCR SSO-PCR Sequencing-Based Molecular Assay Technologies Sanger NGS Non-Molecular Assay Technologies Serological Assays Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) Assays



By Product type

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

By Application

Diagnostic

Research

Products & Services

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

By End User

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Commercial Service Providers

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global transplant diagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

