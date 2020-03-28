Malaria Diagnostics Market Outlook 2019: Opportunity and Growth Analysis – Dominated By ACCESS BIO. INC, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market report suggests that industry is anticipated to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end-user level. This report is the best overview of global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast. The research study and research data covered in this Global Malaria Diagnostics Market report make this document a handy resource for managers, analysts, researchers, industry experts, and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study. Under the competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies that make them thrive in the market.

Market Analysis:

Global malaria diagnostics market is expected to an estimated value of USD 1063.92 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of tropical disease and rising demand for novel diagnostic technique will drive the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global malaria diagnostics market are ACCESS BIO. INC, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PREMIER MEDICAL CORPORATION PVT LTD, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hemex Health, QuantuMDx Group Ltd, Meridian Bioscience Europe B.V., Intellectual Ventures Management, LLC., Novartis AG, BD, FYODOR BIOTECHNOLOGIES, Drucker Diagnostics and others

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market By Technology (Microscopy, Rapid Diagnostics Test (RDTs), Molecular Diagnostics Tests), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics and Community Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, ERADA Technology Alliance Ltd announced the launch of their Saliva-based Malaria Asymptomatic and Asexual Rapid Test saliva diagnostic test for malaria. It is very useful as it detects the disease early and helps the patient to get early treatment and prevent the disease from expanding further. The main of the launch is to reduce the malaria incidence worldwide.

In May 2017, Alera announced the launch of their rapid diagnostic test which will be used to detect malaria infections among asymptomatic patients. It has the ability to identify the patients who have very low parasitemia level. This new device can provide results in just 20 minutes and is very useful as one can start their treatment.

Competitive Analysis:

Global malaria diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of malaria diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Malaria is usually caused by the plasmodium parasites and spreads through infected anopheles mosquito. It is one of the life-threating diseases. Malaria diagnostics are the instrument and methods which are used to treat this disease. Some of the common malaria diagnostics technologies are molecular diagnostic test, microscopy and rapid diagnostics tests. If treatment is started early, this disease can be cured easily. Rising demand for advanced treatment for malaria among population is fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for diagnostic tool in malaria- endemic country will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in malaria diagnostic tool will also propel the growth of the market

High investment by government to curb the disease prevalence is also driving the market growth

Increasing awareness among population about malaria will also drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing number of malaria free countries will restrain the market growth

Rising demand for low cost diagnostic tool will also hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Malaria Diagnostics Market

By Technology

Microscopy

Rapid Diagnostics Test (RDTs)

Molecular Diagnostics Tests Conventional PCR Real-Time PCR (qPCR)



End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Community HealthCare

