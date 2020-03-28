Topical Corticosteroids Market to Worth USD 4877.24 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% in 2019-2026

Global Topical Corticosteroids Market By Molecule Name (Fludroxycortide, Triamcinolone Acetonide, Fluocinolone Acetonide, Antiseptics, Betamethasone, Clobetasone Propionate, Clobetasone Butyrate, Halobetasone, Mometasone, Others), Potency Class (Ultra-High, High, Moderate, Mild), Application (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Hyperpigmentation, Melasma, Others), Medication Type(Ointments, Creams, Liquid & Solutions, Lotions, Gel, Oils, Pastes, Sprays, Others), End-User (Hospital, Dermatology Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacies, Pharmacy Stores, Online Pharmacies, Others), Purchase Mode(Over The Counter (Otc) Based, Prescription Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the topical corticosteroids market are

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK),

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (US),

LEO (Denmark),

Almirall,

S.A (Spain),

Bausch Health (Canada),

Cerecor, Inc.,

Sandoz International GmbH (Germany),

Pfizer Inc. (US),

Sanofi (France),

AstraZeneca (UK),

Almirall, LLC,

Godetia Healthcare,

Bayer AG,

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,

Regeneron (US),

ALLERGAN (Ireland),

Galderma laboratories (Switzerland),

Novartis AG (Switzerland), and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, ViiV Healthcare announced that they got approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to Dovato, the first, once-daily, single-tablet, two-drug regimen for treatment.

In April 2019, GSK receives approval from U.S related to Benlysta for intravenous use in children with lupus aged five years and above.

Market Definition: Global Topical Corticosteroids Market

Topical corticosteroids (steroids) is defined as a medications which is directly applied to the skin with intention to reduce irritation and inflammation, ; it is available in several different forms like ointments, gels, creams, lotions, mousses. They are available in four different potencies (strengths), known as mild, moderate, potent, and very potent

According to the CDC, in U.S 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. Increasing investment in research and development, act as a driver to the market.

Market Drivers

Growing number of geriatric population, this act as a driver to the market.

Growth in demand of topical drug delivery drugs, this act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Expiry of patent for drugs, this act as restraints to the market.

Weak reimbursement policies, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Topical Corticosteroids Market

By Molecule Name

Fludroxycortide

Triamcinolone Acetonide

Fluocinolone Acetonide

Antiseptics

Betamethasone

Clobetasone Propionate

Clobetasone Butyrate

Halobetasone

Mometasone

Others

By Potency Class

Ultra High Clobetasol Propionate Diflorasone Diacetate Betamethasone Dipropionate Glycol

High Amcinonide Betamethasone Dipropionate Desoximetasone Fluocinonide Others

Moderate Desoximetasone Fluocinolone Acetonide Fludroxycortide Hydrocortisone Valerate Triamcinolone Acetonide Clobetasone Butyrate Others

Mild Hydrocortisone Hydrocortisone Acetate Betamethasone Valerate Desonide Fluocinolone Acetonide Other



By Application

Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Skin Infection

Hyperpigmentation

Melasma

Others

By Medication Type

Ointments

Creams

Liquid & Solutions

Lotions

Gel

Oils

Pastes

Sprays

Others

By End User

Hospital

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Pharmacy Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Purchase Mode

Over The Counter (Otc) Based

Prescription Based

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global topical corticosteroids market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

