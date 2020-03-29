PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET size Witness Growth Acceleration during 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Pharmaceutical excipients play an important role in ensuring the stability of APIs, maintaining optimum pH and osmolality of liquid based pharmaceutical drugs. They are used as binders to holds the ingredients, as a protective coating, flavoring agents, and color compounds. The excipients are manufactured in solid, liquid, and semi-solid forms which depending upon the drug formulation. The pharmaceutical composition, mode of administration and clinical application of the pharmaceutical drug are taken into consideration for in manufacturing pharmaceutical excipients.

Pharmaceutical excipients that form the bulk of the tablet as filling and binding blocks besides active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in pharmaceutical drugs are known as diluents, for e.g. lactose and calcium carbonate. Certain excipients work as lubricants during drug manufacturing by preventing the pharmaceutical drugs from sticking to tablet punches such as stearic acid.

The pharmaceutical excipients manufactured at a commercial level for highly specialized pharmaceutical applications include oleochemicals such as glycols, specialty esters, mineral stearates, hard fats, and glycerine derivatives used in topical ointments. Similarly, Kollidons and Kollicoats are used for the purpose of binding and coatings respectively.

The overall demand has increased for the pharmaceutical excipients market and outsourcing of excipients is moving up as an opportunistic strategic approach by the pharmaceutical industry. Further, increased investment in the manufacturing units from leading pharmaceutical companies for new drug development will have trickle-down effect on the excipients market. New excipients that have acquired patent rights in the market such as Kollidons and Kollicoats will also boost overall growth in this market.

Numerous mergers and collaborations among the large and mid-sized players in the pharmaceutical excipients market and technological innovations in the bio chemical industry will act as a catalyst to the production capacity of market players in the pharmaceutical excipients market. Thus, the manufacturers could tap this business opportunity through acquisitions to target their pharmaceutical customer base in this highly dynamic market environment. .

Globalization has led to a shift in pharmaceutical excipients manufacturing from the developed countries to the developing nations of the world due to factors such as lower manufacturing and labor cost coupled with high skills and expertise. Moreover, the loss of patent for various blockbuster drugs has triggered growth in the generic drug market, which can have a spillover effect on the growth of excipients market. Considering these trends, there is a conducive market environment for local pharmaceutical and excipients companies in the emerging markets. The players seeking an entry can invest in new drug formulations such as specialty excipient blends, which is a value addition to pharmaceutical drugs. The pharmaceutical excipients market would remain attractive in the future due to significant growth in the popular and top selling drugs. In addition, oral formulations such as delayed or extended-release capsules will tend to boost growth in this market share.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market encompasses market segments based on product, functionality, formulation and country.

In terms of product, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is segregated into:

Ø Organic Chemicals

v Oleochemicals

ü Fatty Alcohols

ü Mineral Stearates

ü Glycerin

ü Other Oleochemicals

v Carbohydrates

v Sugars

ü Actual Sugars

o Lactose

o Sucrose

o Dextrose (D-Glucose)

ü Alcohols

o Mannitol

o Sorbitol

o Other Sugar Alcohols

ü Artificial Sweeteners

v Cellulose

ü Microcrystalline Cellulose

ü Cellulose Ethers

ü CMC and Croscarmellose Sodium

ü Cellulose Esters

v Starch

ü Modified Starch

ü Dried Starch

ü Converted Starch

v Petrochemicals

ü Glycols

o Polyethylene Glycol

o Propylene Glycol

ü Povidones

ü Mineral Hydrocarbons

o PetRoLAtum

o Mineral Waxes

o Mineral Oils

ü Acrylic Polymers

ü Other Petrochemicals

v Proteins

v Other Organic Chemicals

Ø Inorganic Chemicals

v Calcium Phosphate

v Metal Oxides

v Halites

v Calcium Carbonate

v Calcium Sulfate

v Other Inorganic Chemicals

Ø Other Chemicals

By functionality, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is segregated into:

Ø Fillers & Diluents

Ø Suspending & Viscosity Agents

Ø Coating Agents

Ø Binders

Ø Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

Ø Disintegrants

Ø Colorants

Ø Lubricants & Glidants

Ø Preservatives

Ø Emulsifying Agents

Ø Other Functionalities

By formulation, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is segregated into:

Ø Oral Formulations

v Tablets

v Capsules

o Hard Gelatin Capsules

o Soft Gelatin Capsules

v Liquid Formulations

Ø Topical Formulations

Ø Parenteral Formulations

Ø Other Formulations

By country/region, the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as –

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Roquette Frères

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Kerry Group PLC

Croda International

Associated British Foods PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Innophos Holdings Inc.

WACKER Chemie AG

Air Liquide S.A.

Colorcon Inc.

DMV-Fonterra Excipients GmbH & Co. Kg

JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. Kg

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Pharmaceutical Excipients related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

