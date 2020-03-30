2020 Future Of Chile Telecommunications Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities of Mobile, Fixed Landline and Broadband Markets

The report on telecommunications in Chile – 8th series of OGAnalysis provides a complete view of the telecommunications ecosystem of Chile as well as the trends and growth factors that shape the future of the market.

The future value proposition of the telecommunications market in Chile until 2025 is detailed in the report. It also imposes requirements to gain market share in a highly competitive telecommunications sector. It offers unmatched depth and breadth in drivers, challenges, pricing, competition, subscriber behavior, infrastructure, regulatory support and more.

The report presents detailed information on the mobile communication, landline and fixed broadband markets in Chile. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the subsectors, including the cellular, fixed and broadband segments from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2025.

With the rapid long-term expansion (LTE) and the slowdown in 2G and 3G services, the telecommunications market in Chile is evolving rapidly. The adoption of mobile connectivity, IoT, cloud services and smartphones has become vital for telecommunications companies. Value chain operators are forced to adapt to these emerging market changes to maintain their revenues and profits.

The size of Chile’s telecommunications market, revenues, investments and infrastructure data are also included in the research. In addition, the business environment in the country is compared to five regional counterparts to analyze the importance of the Chilean market on the regional front.

Telecom operators in Chile face a wide range of challenges, including the rapidly changing customer models, financial and technological challenges. Identifying emerging trends and converting them into workable strategies is essential to maintain profitability. This report analyzes the main telecommunications companies in Chile through the value chain, SWOT analysis, tariffs and financial profile.

In addition, the report provides detailed forecasts of the country’s demographic factors such as population by age group, sex and region. Macroeconomic factors that constitute the basic drivers of telecommunications growth and branding and pricing strategies, including GDP and disposable income, are included.

The research also includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the telecommunications market in Chile to allow users to identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends across industry segments.

The study also includes recent developments in the telecommunications market, mergers, acquisitions and new launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other developments.

Scope

– Main conclusions of the Chilean telecommunications market and introduction – 2018 – Main

trends of the Chilean market on sales, prices, packages, infrastructures, technologies, regulations and companies

–

Comparative analysis with peer markets in the region – SWOT analysis of the Chilean telecommunications market presenting the main drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual prospects for the number of subscribers from 2005 to 2025 for

. – Mobile services

. – Fixed landline services

. – Fixed broadband services

– GDP, population, inflation and disposable income forecasts

– Commercial, SWOT and financial profiles of the main companies

– Recent industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers to

– Increase revenues for new and existing customers

– Identify key trends and hidden opportunities

– Acquire a clear understanding of the country’s telecommunications value chain

– Design sustainable and competitive strategies during development fast

– Understanding the paradigm shift in consumer preferences

– Compare the growth of the telecommunications activity in Chile with its peer markets

– Discover the role of legal and regulatory bodies in ChileContents

1. Chilean telecommunications industry

1.1 Scope and definition of the market

1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Key trends

2.2 Key strategies implemented by market leaders

3. Review of strategic analysis

3.1 Analysis of Porter’s five strengths

3.2 Changing consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1

Key strengths 3.3.2 Key weaknesses

3.3.3

Potential opportunities 3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Chile’s telecommunications market outlook and growth opportunities

4.1 Chile mobile subscribers and penetration prospects, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Chile’s fixed telecommunications subscribers and penetration prospects, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Chile – 2018, 2019-2025

5. Analysis of telecommunications companies in Chile

5.1 National and international companies

5.2 Key products of the main companies

5.3 Trends in industry consolidation

6. Comparative analysis of the telecommunications industry in Chile

6.1 Overall ranking in relation to peer markets

6.2 Demand

index 6.3 Infrastructure

index 6.4 Growth index

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automotive companies in Chile

7.1 Telecommunications company A: profile and activities in Chile

7.2 Telecommunications company B: profile and activities in Chile

7.3 Telecommunications company C: profile and activities in Chile

8. Chile’s demographic and macroeconomic outlook up to 2025

8.1 Chile’s GDP outlook (gross domestic product, current prices), 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.2 Chile’s disposable income outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.3 Population growth prospects for Chile, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.4 Outloo population

I continued …

