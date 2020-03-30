2020 Future Of New Zealand Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The New Zealand Automobile Report provides a complete overview of the trends that shape the New Zealand automotive market. The New Zealand automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service-oriented model, with new players focusing heavily on customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in the automotive markets offer opportunities for some parts, while other components are exposed to a sharp decline compared to the forecasts.

Companies along the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes in order to maintain sales and profits. New vehicles have to be adapted to the current state of the art and consumer preferences.

The geographic diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automakers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D spending scenarios. Both large companies and start-ups aggressively focus on connected and autonomous vehicles in the country.

A strong government focus on promoting the country’s automotive industry is an important driver for New Zealand. However, strict environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions require high investments.

The future value proposition for the New Zealand automotive market up to 2025 is described in detail in the research. It also provides important prerequisites for gaining market share in the New Zealand automotive industry. It offers detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the New Zealand automotive market so users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends for various types of vehicles, including passenger cars (PC), LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans, motorcycles and others.

The report includes annual historical and forecast data on car sales, commercial vehicle sales, car production, LCV production, bus and truck production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further annual historical data on the import and export market value of passenger cars , Buses, vans and HCVs by country of origin / destination are included in the New Zealand automobile report.

The report shows the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of the automotive industry in New Zealand. From 2005 to 2025, key macroeconomic factors for consumption are forecast, including GDP, disposable income, population and inflation trends.

The New Zealand automotive market is compared with the region’s benchmarks in terms of investment prospects, growth in demand, supply scenario and competitive structure. The report also analyzes regional and global trends in the automotive industry for the years 2018 to 2025.

Leading automotive companies will be presented that are present in the New Zealand automotive market. It includes a business description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and an overview of New Zealand automotive operations from three leading automotive companies. Important recent developments and their effects on the New Zealand automotive industry are also presented.

Scope

– Key results of the New Zealand automotive market and launch – 2018

– Prominent New Zealand market trends in terms of sales, consumption, production, OEMs, sales, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with comparable markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of the presentation of the New Zealand automotive market’s main drivers and hidden ones Opportunities

– Annual outlook for supply and demand (sales) from 2005 to 2025 for

– Passenger cars

– Light commercial vehicles

– Heavy trucks

– Buses

– Delivery vans

– Motorcycles

– GDP, population, inflation, forecasts of disposable income

– Business, SWOT and financial profiles of leading companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers

to increase sales of new and used car sales and services.

Identify key trends and hidden opportunities.

Gain a clear understanding of the country’s value chain for automobiles.

Develop sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development.

Understand paradigm shifts in consumer preferences.

Compare New Growth The New Zealand automotive business with its benchmark

markets Gain insight into the role of local New Zealand law and regulators

