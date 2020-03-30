2020 Future Of South Korea Telecommunications Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities of Mobile, Fixed Landline and Broadband Markets

The South Korean Telecommunications Report – Series 8 by OGAnalysis provides a comprehensive overview of the telecommunications ecosystem in South Korea as well as the trends and growth drivers that shape the future of the market.

The future value proposition for the South Korean telecommunications market until 2025 is described in detail in the report. It also makes demands to gain market share in a highly competitive telecommunications sector. It offers unmatched depth and breadth in terms of drivers, challenges, pricing, competition, subscriber behavior, infrastructure, regulatory support, and more.

The report provides detailed information on the mobile, fixed and broadband markets in South Korea. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-sectors, including the mobile, fixed-line and broadband segments from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2025.

With the rapid long-term expansion (LTE) and the slowdown in 2G and 3G services, the telecommunications market in South Korea is developing rapidly. The introduction of mobile connectivity, IoT, cloud services and smartphones has become crucial for telecommunications companies. Value chain operators are forced to adapt to these changes in emerging markets to maintain their sales and profits.

The size of the telecommunications market in South Korea, revenues, investments and infrastructure data are also included in the study. In addition, the country’s business environment is compared to five regional partners to analyze the importance of the South Korean market at regional level.

Telecommunications operators in South Korea face a variety of challenges, including rapidly changing customer models and financial and technological challenges. Recognizing emerging trends and translating them into workable strategies is critical to maintaining profitability. This report analyzes the major telecommunications companies in South Korea using the value chain, SWOT analysis, tariffs and financial profile.

The report also provides detailed forecasts of the country’s demographic factors such as population by age group, gender and region. This includes macroeconomic factors that are the main drivers of telecommunications growth, branding and pricing strategies, including GDP and disposable income.

The research also includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the telecommunications market in South Korea so users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends in various industry segments.

The study also covers recent developments in the telecommunications market, mergers, acquisitions and launches, frequency availability, tenders and other developments.

Scope

– Main conclusions of the telecommunications market in South Korea and introduction – 2018 – Main trends of

the South Korean market in terms of sales, prices, packages, infrastructures, technologies, regulations and companies

–

Comparative analysis with even markets in the region – SWOT analysis of the telecommunications market in South Korea with key drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual outlook for the number of subscribers from 2005 to 2025 for

. – Mobile services

. – Fixed landline connections

. – Fixed broadband services

– forecasts of GDP, population, inflation and disposable income

– Trade, SWOT and financial profiles of the most important companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers to

– increase sales for new and existing customers

– identify important trends and hidden opportunities

– gain a clear understanding of the country’s telecommunications value chain

– quickly develop sustainable and competitive strategies during development

– the paradigm shift understanding of consumer preferences

– Compare the growth of South Korean telecommunications business with its peers

– Get an overview of the role of legal and regulatory agencies in South Korea

Table of Contents

1. Telecommunications industry in South Korea

1.1 Scope and definition of the market

1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Key

trends 2.2 Key strategies of the market leaders

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Analysis of Porter’s five strengths

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1

Main strengths 3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3

Potential opportunities 3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Market prospects for telecommunications in South Korea and growth opportunities

4.1 Mobile communications subscribers in South Korea and penetration prospects , 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 South Korean subscribers for fixed telecommunications and penetration prospects, 2005-2018, 2019-2025 4.3 South Korean subscribers penetration prospects

, 2005-2018, 2019 -2025

5. Analysis of South Korean telecommunications companies

5.1 National and international companies

5.2 Key products of large companies

5.3 Trends in industry consolidation

6. Comparative analysis of the telecommunications industry in South Korea

6.1 Overall ranking in relation to comparative

markets 6.2 Demand

index 6.3 Infrastructure

index 6.4 Growth index

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automobile companies in South Korea

7.1 Telecommunication companies A: Profile and activities in South Korea

7.2 Telecommunication companies B: Profile and activities in South Korea

7.3 Telecommunication companies C: Profile and activities in Korea from the south

8. Demographic and macroeconomic outlook for

South Korea until 2025 8.1 Outlook for South Korean GDP (gross domestic product, current prices)

, 2005-2018, 2019-2025 8.2 Outlook for disposable income in South Korea, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

continued….

