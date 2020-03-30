2020 Future Of United States Telecommunications Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities of Mobile, Fixed Landline and Broadband Markets

The US Telecommunications Report – 8th Series from OGAnalysis provides a comprehensive overview of the US telecommunications ecosystem and the trends and growth drivers that shape the future of the market.

The future value proposition of the US telecommunications market until 2025 is described in detail in the report. It also makes demands to gain market share in a highly competitive telecommunications sector. It offers unmatched depth and breadth in terms of drivers, challenges, pricing, competition, subscriber behavior, infrastructure, regulatory support, and more.

The report provides detailed information on the U.S. mobile, fixed and broadband markets. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-sectors, including the mobile, fixed-line and broadband segments from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2025.

With the rapid long-term expansion (LTE) and the slowdown in 2G and 3G services, the US telecommunications market is developing rapidly. The introduction of mobile connectivity, IoT, cloud services and smartphones has become crucial for telecommunications companies. Value chain operators are forced to adapt to these changes in emerging markets to maintain their sales and profits.

The size of the U.S. telecommunications market, revenue, investments and infrastructure data are also included in the study. In addition, the country’s business environment is compared to five regional partners to analyze the importance of the US market at regional level.

US telecommunications operators face a variety of challenges, including rapidly changing customer models and financial and technological challenges. Recognizing emerging trends and translating them into workable strategies is critical to maintaining profitability. This report analyzes the major U.S. telecommunications companies in terms of value chain, SWOT analysis, pricing, and financial profile.

The report also provides detailed forecasts of the country’s demographic factors such as population by age group, gender and region. This includes macroeconomic factors that are the main drivers of telecommunications growth, branding and pricing strategies, including GDP and disposable income.

The research also includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the U.S. telecommunications market so users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends in various industry segments.

The study also covers recent developments in the telecommunications market, mergers, acquisitions and launches, frequency availability, tenders and other developments.

Scope

– Key Conclusions of the U.S. Telecommunications

Market and Implementation – 2018 – Main U.S. Market Trends in Revenue, Prices, Plans, Infrastructures, Technologies, Regulations, and Enterprises

–

Comparative Analysis with Region’s Peer Markets – SWOT Analysis of the U.S. American Telecommunications Market with Key Drivers and Hidden Opportunities

– Annual Outlook for Subscribers from 2005 to 2025 for

. – Mobile services

. – Fixed landline connections

. – Fixed broadband services

– forecasts of GDP, population, inflation and disposable income

– Trade, SWOT and financial profiles of the most important companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers to

– increase sales for new and existing customers

– identify key trends and hidden opportunities

– gain a clear understanding of the country’s telecommunications value chain

– develop sustainable and competitive strategies during development Fast

– Understand the paradigm shift in consumer preferences

– Compare the growth of the US telecommunications business with its benchmark markets – Get

an overview of the role of legal and regulatory agencies in the United StatesTable of Contents

1. Telecommunications industry in the USA

1.1 Scope and definition of the market

1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Key

trends 2.2 Key strategies of the market leaders

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Analysis of Porter’s five strengths

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1

Main strengths 3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3

Potential opportunities 3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Outlook and growth opportunities in the US telecommunications market

4.1 Cellular subscribers in the US and penetration prospects , 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Subscribers to fixed-line telecommunications in the US and penetration prospects , 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Prospects for penetration, 2005- 2018, 2019-2025

5. Analysis of telecommunications companies in the USA

5.1 National and international companies

5.2 Key products of the main companies

5.3 Trends in industry consolidation

6. Comparative analysis of the US telecommunications industry

6.1 Overall ranking compared to comparable

markets 6.2 Demand

index 6.3 Infrastructure

index 6.4 Growth index

7. SWOT and Financial Profiles of Automotive Companies in the United States

7.1 Telecommunication Company A: Profile and Activities in the United States

7.2 Telecommunication Company B: Profile and Activities in the United States

7.3 Telecommunication Company C: Profile and Activities in the United States

8. Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook for the United States through 2025

8.1 Outlook for GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices)

for the United States, 2005-2018, 2019-2025 8.2 Disposable Income for the United States Outl

I continued …

