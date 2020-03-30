All You Need to Know About Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market Research to 2027: Get Free Trial Access
The Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rising use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAI) and others in the European region. Whereas, adverse effects of cold plasma, and lack of reimbursement are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Cold Plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool which is used to provide antimicrobial treatment for wounds and injuries. The Cold Plasma Equipment technology offers non-thermal treatment of cancer, dentistry and others.
Cold plasma is proved very effective in the biomedicine. Cold plasma is used in many medical treatments such as, wound healing, cancer, dermatology, atmospheric plasma on diabetes-induced enzyme glycation, oxidative stress, and inflammation, disinfection and scar treatment. Cold plasma’s ability to kill bacteria, including the drug-resistant bacteria, to avoid further infection, helps in chronic wounds. This accelerates the process of wound healing and prevents further complications and the related discomforts. Although there are many other treatment methods for wound healing, it is expected that cold plasma therapy is one of the most effective ways. Plasma sources used in plasma medicine are typically “low temperature” plasma sources operated at atmospheric pressure. In this context, low temperature refers to temperatures similar to room temperature, usually slightly above. Increasing in cases of diabetes, wound and other inflammation, is growing the market.
EUROPE COLD PLASMA EQUIPMENT– MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Regime
- Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment
- Low Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment
Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Application
- Wound Healing
- Blood Coagulation
- Cancer Treatment
- Dentistry
- Other Applications
Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
Companies Mentioned
- Henniker Plasma
- Nordson Corporation
- TheraDep Technologies
- Neoplas tools GmbH
- Plasmatreat GmbH
- Adtec.
- terraplasma medical GmbH
- Tantec A/S
- Europlasma NV
- Bovie Medical
