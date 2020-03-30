Ambulatory Services Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting: Terveystalo, Surgical Care Affiliates, AMSURG, Surgery Partners, Inc, Nueterra Capital, and IntegraMed Fertility

ResearchForMarkets, recently introduced Global Ambulatory Services Market study with in-depth analysis and market study is segmented by key a region which is accelerating the marketization. At present scenario, the global market is developing its presence and future growth opportunity. The report focuses on the ambulatory services market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, and key players.The major players in the ambulatory services market are AmSurg Corp., IntegraMed America, Inc. , Terveystalo, Aspen Healthcare, Medical Facilities Corporation, Surgery Partners, SYMBION INC., Nueterra Capital, Terveystalo Healthcare Oyj¸ Healthway Medical

Ambulatory services are a set of diagnostic and therapeutic services that provide patient education, support, care, and community support. Ambulatory care includes clinical, organizational, and professional activities performed by registered nurses patients with health issues. These services include application of advanced medical technologies and procedures that can be provided without visiting the hospital, therefore avoiding hospital stays.

The ambulatory services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 5.01 tillion by 2028. Increasing preference for outpatient care, as it is cost-effective and does not require hospital stay, Government initiatives and the availability of funding for ambulatory healthcare facilities and reduced hospital stays and lowered healthcare expenditure due to high preference for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements are some of the market drivers of this market.

The Global Ambulatory Services Market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Ambulatory Services market for global, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

North America dominated the ambulatory services market in 2016 by accounting for around 46% market share. This can be attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced products, government initiatives, and mergers & acquisitions. For example, in January 2017, the company Envision Healthcare acquired Sunshine Radiology, LLC that has 35 physicians. This increased the company’s capacity to provide services to 80 healthcare ambulatory facilities and more than 55 hospitals in Florida.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Primary Care Offices

Outpatient Departments

Emergency Departments

Surgical Specialty

Medical Specialty

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Private Hospitals

Public Hospitals

MAJOR CHAPTERS COVERED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES MARKET RESEARCH ARE:

1 Industry Overview

2 Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2028)

12 Ambulatory Services Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

