Antibody Services Market Global Growth : Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Covance, Randox, Abcam, Prosci, GenScript, AnaSpec and APS Healthcare, a subsidiary of Universal American

This market report provides an absolute overview of the market that covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. In this report, industry trends are formulated on macro level which helps our clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues.

Antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production—from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers’ extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

Some Of The Key Players Of The Antibody Services Market Include:

The Global Antibody Services Market is valued at 1300 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2480 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2017 and 2023.

This report studies the Antibody Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Antibody Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Antibody Services, which alone consists of 40.89% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 31.95% of the global market. Asia Pacific ranks the third, consists of about 18.32% of the global antibody service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupy only 8.84% of the global Antibody Service market.

Thermo Fisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Antibody Services, occupies 18.59% of the global market share in 2016; While, Covance, with a market share of 14.92%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 46.95% of the global market in 2016.

Market Segment By Type: Antibody Services

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Others

Market Segment By Application: Antibody Services

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Other

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

