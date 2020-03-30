Automation-as-a-service Market to Grow Exponentially by 2027 in North America Led by Top Companies – Microsoft Corporation, NICE Ltd., Pegasystems, UiPath

Europe Automation-as-a-service Market to 2027: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

Currently, the UK is dominating the in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automation-as-a-service market in the region. The availability of various technology companies is propelling the UK government to focus on advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and e-mobility technologies. About the rise of different techniques and semiconductor products, companies demand automation is also rising substantially, which tends to drive the automation-as-a-service market in the UK. Further, the country has nearly 409 retailers, which depicts the growing retail industry in the country. The UK’s retail industry is booming due to improvements in the economy. The booming retail industry would help the automation-as-a-service to flourish within the country. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of the Rest of Europe in the Europe automation-as-a-service market in the forecast period

EUROPE AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Automation-As-A-Service Market – By Component

Solution

Service

Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Business Function

Sales & Marketing

Finance & Operations

Human Resource

IT

Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government Agencies & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

