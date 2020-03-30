Building Information Modeling Software Market- Growth, Size, Demand, Report with In Depth Analysis 2020-2026
ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”.
The Global Building Information Modeling Software Market Report 2020 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Building Information Modeling Software Market.
This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Top Key Players in the Global Building Information Modeling Software Market Include: –
- Autodesk, Inc
- Nemetschek AG
- Bentley Systems, Inc
- Trimble Navigation Ltd
- Dassault Systemes S.A.
- RIB Software AG
- Robert Mcneel & Associates
- Siemens
- AVEVA Group
- Oracle Aconex
- Beck Technology
- Innovaya
- IES
- Hongye Technology
- Explorer Software
- Lubansoft
- Glodon
- YJK Building Software
- Tangent
Market segment by Type:
- 3D BIM- Design Model
- 4D BIM- Construction Dynamics
- 5D BIM- Cost
- 6D BIM- Built Facilities
- 7D BIM- Environmental Protection
- 3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.
Market segment by Application:
- Architect
- AEC Engineering Office
- Contractor
- Owner
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading Building Information Modeling Software Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Building Information Modeling Software industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With the list of tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
