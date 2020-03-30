Candy Market 2020 is Booming With Healthy CAGR by 2026. Leading Players are General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, Kellogg NA Co, Mars, Incorporated, pladis global, LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD., August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle

In this Candy market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Candy market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding.

Market Analysis: Global Candy Market

Global candy market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization and rising product innovations are the major factor for the growth.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-candy-market&rp

Market Definition: Global Candy Market

Candy or lollies is a food which is usually made from the main ingredients sugar. These candies are available in different shapes and are available in small bite sizes. Usually flavors and colors are added and made by boiling sugar to the required consistency. Toffees, gums, jellies, nougat, caramel and other are some of the common types of the candies. These candies are highly in demand during the festive season and are highly consumed by children. Many candy have nuts, fruits, almonds and other added to them to enhance the taste.

Candy Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income will drive the market growth

Rising demand from children and young population will also accelerate the market growth

Growing popularity of dark chocolate will also propel growth of this market

Rising expenditure capability of the customers will also enhance the market growth

Candy Market Restraints:

Increasing health awareness among population will restrain market

Changing preferences in population will also restrict the market growth

Rising obesity and diabetes due to high sugar content in candy will also hamper the market growth

Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-candy-market&rp

Segmentation: Global Candy Market

Candy Market : By Product Type

Chocolate Candy

Non- Chocolate Candy Hard Boiled Candies Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews Toffees, Caramels and Nougat Mints Others



Candy Market : By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specalist Retailers

Online Retail

Others

Candy Market : By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Candy Market:

In November 2018, Bazooka Candy Brands announced the launch of their new Ring Pop Gummy Gems which consist of sour gel on the inside and sweet gummy outside. It also has used new 3D technology so that it can provide 2-in-1 candy experience. The main aim of the launch is to meet the needs of the candy lovers

In October 2018, Hershey India announced the launch of their new chocolate Hershey’s Kisses which is a milk chocolate. The main aim of the launch is to expand their business in India. This new chocolate will be available in South India as one-third of the chocolate market of India is in South and later they are planning to cover other parts of the country

In September 2017, Pecan Deluxe Candy announced the launch of their new bubble gum-flavoured popping candy. This new candy can be combines with doughnuts, ice cream, cakes and other bakery lines. These new candies have fat coating to form a moisture barrier and other coating so that the popping sensation can be maintained. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer

Competitive Analysis:Candy Market

Global candy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of candy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:Candy Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global candy market are THE HERSHEY COMPANY, Nestlé, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, Kellogg NA Co, Mars, Incorporated, pladis global, LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD., August Storck, Perfetti Van Melle, HARIBO of America, Inc, Arcor, Ferrero, Cloetta, Sweet Candy Company., THE BANG CANDY COMPANY, Quality Candy Company, Muskoka Candy Company, The Ferrero Group., palmer-candy., SUGARFINA INC., Jelly Belly Candy Company and others.

Research Methodology: Global Candy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-candy-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]