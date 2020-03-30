CITIZEN SERVICES AI FOR TRAFFIC AND TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT MARKET KNOW TECHNOLOGY EXPLODING IN POPULARITY | NVIDIA CORPORATION, ALIBABA, TENCENT., ADDO AI, BAIDU, INC, INTEL CORPORATION AND MORE
Data Bridge Market Research introduced the report on the Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market, with complete overview of the market, covering various aspects of product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market. Global citizen services AI for traffic and transportation management market is expected register a healthy CAGR of 48.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics services with transport management is boosting the market growth. Click Here to Get interpretation Explanation at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-citizen-services-ai-for-traffic-and-transportation Top Key Players in the Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market are as Follows at ServiceNow, Accenture, IBM Corporation , Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Alibaba, Tencent., ADDO AI, Baidu, Inc, Intel Corporation among others. Global Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market By Technology (Machine Learning, Face Recognition, Natural Language Processing, Image Processing), Application (Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Utilities, General Services, Public Safety)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Market Drivers:
- Growing need for IT modernization is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Rising requirement of automation will escalate the market growth in the forecast period
- Integration of artificial intelligence with citizen services may enhance the market in the near future
- Huge demand of IT technologies focusing on AI analysis and the requirement of IT infrastructure in government departments will also propel the market in the forecast period
- Lack of awareness among government organizations is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Dearth of expertise and infrastructure among end-user may restrain the market in the forecast period
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
- To analyze Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Citizen Services AI for Traffic and Transportation Management Market development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.