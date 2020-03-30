Clinical Data Analytics Market To Show Strong Growth | Cerner, International Business Machines Corporation, McKesson and Xerox

“Global Clinical Data Analytics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” Market latest research study released by Report Ocean provides an in-depth assessment of the CLINICAL DATA ANALYTICS including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. The latest research study provides market opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support for business intelligence.

Key Players

The leading players of the Global clinical data analytics market are Cerner, International Business Machines Corporation, McKesson and Xerox and others.

Key Findings

> On the basis of deployment model, on-premise segment holds largest market share of global clinical data analytics market, registering 1579.9 % of total market in 2016.

> US holds 71.66 % market share of North America clinical data analytics market and is expected to reach $ 4466.7 million by 2022 from $ 911.1 million in 2016.

CLINICAL DATA ANALYTICS Market Insights:

The global clinical data analytics market was valued at $ 2,356.2 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 11,853.6 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 30.9 % during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global clinical data analytics market are; government Initiatives to promote big data will spur the growth of this market, technological advancements, concept of value based care and pressure to curb healthcare costs has fuelled the growth of the market and others. The growth barriers are reluctance to share information regarding the health with the third party, privacy concerns, regulatory requirements, and power backup issues with big data accessing smart devices will restraint the growth of the market among others.

Market Segmentation:

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of deployment model which is further segmented into on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into quality care, population health management, clinical decision support, precision health, reporting and compliance. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, academic and research institutes and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global clinical data analytics market, registering 53.95 % in 2016.

The scope of global clinical data analytics market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional Analysis:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=19156

