Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 9,762.59 Million by 2025 | Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Ciena Corporation

Global Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 9,762.59 Million by 2025 from USD 4,000.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the data centers concentrating on the reduction of high power consumption, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements, enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services. On the other hand, high initial investment may hinder the growth of the market.

Global Data Center Interconnect market competition by top players include –

Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Ciena Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation., ADVA Optical Networking, Juniper Networks, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited,Extreme Networks, Inc., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Pluribus Networks, ZTE Corporation, RANOVUS Inc., FUJITSU, Megaport

The global data center interconnect market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; product, software and services

The Data center interconnect market is dominated by services with 57.1% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on application into four notable segments system; workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources, server high availability cluster and real time disaster and business continuity.

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Data Center Interconnect Production by Regions

5 Data Center Interconnect Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

