Decorative Coatings Market 2020 Gross Margin, Competitors, Business Overview, Distributors Forecast to 2027

Decorative or architectural coatings are used to provide an aesthetic finish to the interior and exterior surfaces of commercial and residential buildings. The primary objective of the coating is to serve decorative purposes while also protecting against corrosion, cracks, water drainage, fungus, moisture and UV radiation. These coatings enhance the visual appeal of the substrates in coating ceilings, wooden floorings, metal objects as well as plastic materials.

Leading Decorative Coatings Market Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

NIPSEA Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The global decorative coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin, technology and application. Based on resin, the market is segmented as acrylics, polyurethanes, alkyds, vinyl acetate emulsions, epoxies and others. The market on the basis of the technology is classified as water-borne, solvent-borne, UV-cured and others. By application, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential.

