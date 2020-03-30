Digital OOH Advertising Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025
Digital out-of-home (OOH) refers to a dynamic communication medium intended to reach consumers outside their homes. It offers technological advantages, such as targeting and enhancing traffic data, which makes it one of the fastest-growing forms of advertising. Airports, bus shelters, railway stations, medical waiting rooms, shopping malls, retail stores, movie theatres and roadways are some of the places where these advertisements are displayed. This is leading to the expansion of digital and internet-based advertising platforms around the world. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025.
Market Trends
The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) allows advertising agencies and marketing companies to obtain information about the time, place and preferences of individuals, which in turn, is boosting the sales of digital OOH worldwide. Apart from this, as digital OOH is cost-effective, eliminates paper waste and can be managed easily, it is attracting attention from various end users. In addition, the decline in the cost of digital advertisements is positively influencing the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Format Type
Digital Billboards
Video Advertising
Ambient Advertising
Others
Market Breakup by Application
Outdoor
Indoor
Market Breakup by End-User
Retail
Recreation
Banking
Transportation
Education
Others
Market Breakup by Region
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
