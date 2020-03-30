Digital OOH Advertising Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

Digital out-of-home (OOH) refers to a dynamic communication medium intended to reach consumers outside their homes. It offers technological advantages, such as targeting and enhancing traffic data, which makes it one of the fastest-growing forms of advertising. Airports, bus shelters, railway stations, medical waiting rooms, shopping malls, retail stores, movie theatres and roadways are some of the places where these advertisements are displayed. This is leading to the expansion of digital and internet-based advertising platforms around the world. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Trends

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) allows advertising agencies and marketing companies to obtain information about the time, place and preferences of individuals, which in turn, is boosting the sales of digital OOH worldwide. Apart from this, as digital OOH is cost-effective, eliminates paper waste and can be managed easily, it is attracting attention from various end users. In addition, the decline in the cost of digital advertisements is positively influencing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Format Type

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Outdoor

Indoor

Market Breakup by End-User

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

