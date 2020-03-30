Digital Pathology Market Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Pathology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global digital pathology market size reached US$ 520.6 Million in 2019. Digital pathology refers to the technique of analyzing high-resolution, digitally scanned histology images generated from a digitized glass slide. The specialized equipment was first used to capture images from a microscope onto photographic plates. In recent years, digital pathology has rapidly gained momentum as this technology helps in reducing laboratory expenses, improving operational efficiency, enhancing productivity, and improving treatment decisions and patient care.

Global Digital Pathology Market Trends:

Digital pathology allows improved analysis, offers live zoom and multiple angle views, provides a dashboard view of data and annotations, and reduces errors by eliminating breakage and minimizing risk and misidentification. Apart from this, it is increasingly used by top clinical research organizations (CROs) and large biopharmaceutical manufacturers to streamline drug development processes in discovery, pre-clinical and clinical trials. This, along with the advancements in technology and software applications, such as the whole slide imaging technique, and LIS/LIMS interfacing, and high-speed networking, has fully integrated digital pathology into pathology workflows. Moreover, many leading companies are entering into a partnership to gain more profits. For instance, Huron Digital Pathology has collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) on artificial intelligence-based image search. This helps in presenting a pathologist-centric approach to image retrieval at pathology informatics. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 984.4 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.2 % during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

Market Breakup by Product:

Scanners

Software

Storage Systems

Communication Systems

Market Breakup by Application:

Training and Education

Consulting Services

Intraoperative Consultation

Routine Diagnostic Consultation Services

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Market Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America (the United States and Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Italy, Russia and others), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others ), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others).

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

Corista LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics

K.

Huron Digital Pathology

Indica Labs

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Objective Pathology Services

Ventana Medical Systems

Visiopharm A/S

XIFIN

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

