Egypt Cards and Payments Market Report- Opportunities, Risks, Industry Study, and Forecast by 2024

Egypt Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Egypt’s cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, credit transfers, cards, cheque, and direct debits during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes. The report brings together ReportsnReports research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

– Current and forecast values for each market in Egypt’s cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfers, cards, cheque and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Egypt’s cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

– To encourage the use of cashless payments, in July 2019 the Egyptian government implemented a new law obligating all public authorities and entities as well as state-owned companies to pay salaries, financial dues, social security contributions, taxes, duties, donations, subsidies, and fines electronically. Private companies must also use cashless methods to pay salaries, social security benefits, and financial dues to board members and external experts. The regulation also mandates that public entities must provide cashless payment methods free of charge. Penalties of 2% to 10% of the amount paid in cash will be imposed on entities that break these rules.

– Financial inclusion is one of the governments top priorities, and it has taken steps to bring the large unbanked population into the formal banking system. As part of Arab Financial Inclusion Day (which was held between April 27, 2017 and May 4, 2017) the central bank directed Egyptian banks to make efforts to attract unbanked consumers. Activities included the presentation of banking products in remote areas, offering bank accounts for free or for a minimal fee.

– Alternative payment solutions are gradually being rolled out in Egypt. In April 2018, United Bank of Egypt launched UB Digital Wallet, allowing users to make utility bill payments, fund transfers, deposits, credit card transaction enquiries, and cash withdrawals at partner merchants. In August 2018, BLOM Bank launched BLOM Wallet. This mobile wallet enables users to pay for services related to utility bills, traffic fines, travel bookings, charity, university fees, and insurance payments. It also enables users to send money to other wallet holders. Users can fund their wallet from their BLOM bank account or in cash at Fawry outlets.

