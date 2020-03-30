Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) Market Report, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” the global emergency escape breathing device market size grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. An emergency escape breathing device (EEBD) is a self-contained compressed air apparatus that is used for escaping an area under hazardous conditions. It is designed to be compact and conveniently packed so that it can be easily accessible to be used when hazards, such as fire, smoke, poisonous gases and biological contamination, break out in a particular area. It can be stored unopened for a long duration, but when opened, the device provides automatic airflow, which lasts around 15 minutes. Some of the essential components of the breathing device are mask, mouthpiece, nose clip, goggles and protective hoods to cover the breathing zone and face. It is widely used to escape fatal situations across various industry verticals, including marine, mining, industrial, and oil and gas.

Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for advanced safety systems across numerous sectors. These devices find extensive application in the marine sector, owing to the rising concerns regarding safety compliance, crew safety training and installation of safety equipment in the marine sector. They are also employed in hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories for ensuring the safety of the staff, patients and visitors. Moreover, growing incidences of fatal accidents in the mining and oil and gas industries, owing to the occupational risks associated with them, is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, continual investments in research and development (R&D) by numerous key players to introduce efficient products is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Honeywell International Inc. has launched Bio-S-Cape to offer easy donning and enhanced comfort to the user. It is also integrated with inflatable air cushion on the back of the head, which allows the hood to fit securely over the head to offer a hand-free operation. Other factors, such as the implementation of stringent government safety regulations, along with favorable initiatives, including imparting required training skills to the staff, increasingly undertaken by organizations, are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its double-digit growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Marine Sector

Marine Sector Breakup by Vessel Type Middle Vessels Small Vessels Large Vessels

Very Large Vessels

Oil and Gas Sector

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Air Supplying Breathing Apparatus

Air Purifying Breathing Apparatus

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include:

MSA Safety Incorporated

3M Company, Honeywell International Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Interspiro

Cam Lock Ltd.

SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO. LTD.

Avon Polymer Products Limited

KOKEN LTD.

Matisec SAS

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

