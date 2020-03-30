ESSENTIAL OIL MARKET Projected size Gain Significant Value by size- 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Essential Oil market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Essential Oil market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Essential Oil market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Essential Oil market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Essential Oil market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Essential oils are extracted from plants and have strong aroma and flavor. These Essential oils have several health benefits- for these characteristics, those oils are typically used in aromatherapy, a part of alternative medicine. Essential oils are either inhaled, or applied topically on the skin. When applied topically, chemicals of the oils are partly absorbed or while inhaled, the chemical of the oils stimulate the limbic system of the human body. The global Essential Oil market is primarily driven by the growing trend of aromatherapy across worldwide. According to a study, the global aromatherapy market is anticipated to reach to US$ 2.5 Bn in 2027, growing by almost 10% during the upcoming period. The U.S. and the Asia Pacific regions are predicted to capture significant share in the global aromatherapy market. Prominent health benefits by from aromatherapy may help the global Essential Oil market to grow in future. On the contrary, volatility in the prices of raw materials and growing concern regarding the consumer safety in the alternative medicine would likely to restrain the global Essential Oil market in the upcoming future. However, medical tourism in the developing countries may provide the global Essential Oil market an opportunity to propel in future. In July 2019, Young Living Essential Oils, a stalwart in the essential oil industry, acquired Nature’s Ultra, an independent provider of pharmaceutical grade CBD products which are certified under federal law- this acquisition helps Young Living Essential Oils to offer industry leading solution for essential oils and other products required in alternative medicine industry.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Essential Oil market encompasses segments based on type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-market is foramen peppermint, lavender, sandalwood, bergamot, rose, chamomile, Ylang-Ylang, tea, jasmine, lemon and others. Based on application, the global Essential Oil market has been segregated into cosmetic, mental health, headaches and migraines, sleep and insomnia, antibiotic, pain and inflammation and others. By Geography, the global Essential Oil market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence reportoffers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as doTerra, Essential Oils of New Zealand, Falcon Essential Oils, Farotti Srl, Biolandes SAS, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Rocky Mountain Essential Oils, West India Spices, Inc, Young Living Essential Oils etc. have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Essential Oil related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid pictureof the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This studyofferscomprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Essential Oil market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explainsupcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Essential Oil market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as doTerra, Essential Oils of New Zealand, Falcon Essential Oils, Farotti Srl, Biolandes SAS, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Rocky Mountain Essential Oils, West India Spices, Inc, Young Living Essential Oils and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technicalup gradation

Ø The world market for Essential Oil caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Essential Oil market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Essential Oil market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Essential Oil market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants