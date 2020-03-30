Europe Nutraceuticals Market to 2027: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

The Europe Nutraceuticals Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Nutraceuticals are gaining popularity among the customers due to their potential nutritional and therapeutic effects. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. For instance, Arthritis is a common disease which results in joint replacement surgery. Nutraceuticals are used as an alternative treatment for pathological manifestations of arthritic disease. The consumption of fish oils such as cod liver oil in the diet helps to prevent arthritic disease. Similarly, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also known as primary degenerative dementia of the Alzheimer’s type (PDDAT) is the most common form of dementia. Various nutraceuticals such as antioxidants like vitamin A & vitamin C, Gingko biloba, and Huperzine alpha are used to cure Alzheimer’s disease.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009266/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

The is segmented on the basis of type as functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment in the Europe nutraceuticals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the functional beverages segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Functional beverages have originated from vegetable juices and herbs and also include coffee, cocoa, tea and other non-alcoholic drinks that prove to be not only nutritional but also have high medicinal qualities and serve to be effective to prevent diseases. The functional beverages have proven to be excellent, delivering means for bioactive compounds and nutrients, including plant extracts, antioxidants, fatty acids, fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics. The functional beverages include functional beverage market includes energy drinks, fortified juice, sports drinks, dairy and dairy alternative drinks, and others. The growing consumer’s inclination toward non-alcoholic beverages and various health benefits associated with it has raised the demand for functional beverages in recent years.

EUROPE NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Nutraceuticals Market, by Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal care and Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals Market, by Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

Company Profiles

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Abbott

Nestle SA

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009265/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]