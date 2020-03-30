Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Folding Electric Bicycle market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 190 million by 2024, from US$ 120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Folding Electric Bicycle business, shared in Chapter 3.

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion.

And a folding electric bicycle is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings and houses or on public transportation (facilitating mixed-mode commuting and bicycle commuting), and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat or plane.

The leading manufactures mainly are Brompton, SUNRA, XDS, BODO and Slane. H Brompton is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is SUNRA and XDS.

There are mainly three type product of folding electric bicycle market: commuter folding bike, full size wheel folding bike and portable fold-up bike.

Geographically, the global folding electric bicycle market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 42% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Folding Electric Bicycle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brompton

SUNRA

XDS

BODO

Slane

U-WINFLY

Benelli Biciclette

E-Joe

Birdie Electric

A-Bike Electric

VOLT

Solex

Prodeco Tech

Woosh

ENZO eBike

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Folding Electric Bicycle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Commuter Folding Bike

Portable Fold-up Bike

Full size Wheel Folding Bike

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Age < 18

Age 18-50

Age > 50

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Folding Electric Bicycle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Folding Electric Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Folding Electric Bicycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Folding Electric Bicycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Folding Electric Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Segment by Type

2.2.1 Commuter Folding Bike

2.2.2 Portable Fold-up Bike

2.2.3 Full size Wheel Folding Bike

2.3 Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Folding Electric Bicycle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Age < 18

2.4.2 Age 18-50

2.4.3 Age > 50

2.5 Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Folding Electric Bicycle Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Folding Electric Bicycle by Players

3.1

Continued….

