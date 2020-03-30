Food Packaging Market Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

The recently published report by IMARC Group, titled “Food Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the food packaging market reached a value of US$ 302.2 Billion in 2019. Food packaging represents the largest segment of the global packaging industry. This type of packaging helps in the containment, handling and delivery of a food product to the end-consumer. Food packaging is generally made from glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, metal and wood, and plays a key role in protecting the food items from outside influences and damage. Nowadays, food packaging also provides the consumers with detailed nutritional and ingredient information; offers improved traceability, convenience and tamper indication; and carries promotional items such as gifts, additional products and coupons.

Food Packaging Market Trends:

The major factor facilitating the growth of the food packaging market is the inflating demand for specialty and packaged foods. The increasing number of dual income households has shifted the eating habits from traditional meals to snacks and frozen meals. Moreover, rural to urban migration, hectic lifestyles and time constraints have resulted in the rising popularity of single-serve packs which complement on-the-go consumption. In addition, the manufacturers are investing in R&D activities so as to improve the shelf-life of the food products along with the barrier property and safety of packaging by using high performance and anti-microbial materials. Apart from this, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging has also witnessed a surge in recent years on account of rising consciousness among the consumers regarding global warming and environmental pollution. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include emerging online food retail and production facility expansions by the manufacturers. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 386.9 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Application:

Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles

Dairy Products

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Snacks and Side Dishes

Convenience Foods

Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Flexible

Paper and Paperboard

Rigid Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others

Amongst these, the bakery, confectionery, pasta, and noodles segment dominates the market.

Market Segmentation:

Region-wise, North America represents the largest food packaging market globally on account of the well-established food processing industry in the region. Other major regions include Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The competitive structure of the global food packaging market is characterized by the presence of a large number of global and local manufacturers.

Some of the key players operative in the market include:

Crown Holdings

Amcor

Bemis

Owens-Illinois

Ball Corporation

American Packaging Corporation

Tetra Pak.



As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

