Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Rising demand by Key Players – Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US)

The global market for frozen fruits and vegetables has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 751 million tons by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2016 to 2027.

Key Players

The leading market players in the Frozen Fruits and Vegetables primarily are Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France).

Key Findings

> Based on fruit type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in kiwi followed by apricots among the frozen fruit segments during the forecasted period

> Increase in demand for confectionery, bakery and dairy products specifically in berries will drive demand for kiwi and apricots

> Based on vegetable type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in spinach followed by other legumes among the frozen vegetable segments during the forecasted period

> Increase in demand for RTE (Ready to Eat Foods) foods will drive demand for spinach and other legumes

FROZEN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES Market Insights:

The frozen fruits and vegetables are convenient as there is no need to wash, peel and cut it. The number of women and men working is on increase, so need for such convenience is the need of the day. The trend of making fruit smoothies, with frozen fruits it is easy to make smoothies.

Countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and packed fruit and vegetables are preferred. Because freezing preserves food, no unwanted additives are required in bags of frozen goodies, like spinach and strawberries. Fruits and vegetables are wasted due to its natural deterioration process, and low grade storage process. Frozen fruits and vegetables can be preserved for a long period of time due to increase in the shelf-life.

Market Segmentation:

Based on fruit type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in kiwi followed by apricots among the frozen fruit segments during the forecasted period. Among various frozen fruit types, figs and mango was estimated a larger share of 23% in the year 2016. Based on vegetable type, highest growth rate will be witnessed in spinach followed by other legumes among the frozen vegetable segments during the forecasted period. Among various frozen vegetable types, sweet corn and other vegetables was estimated a larger share of 40% in the year 2016.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional Analysis:

The global market for frozen fruits and vegetables has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 751 million tons by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecasted period. U.S and Canada will grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.68% and 7.32% respectively.

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

