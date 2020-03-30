Gelatin Market Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gelatin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the global gelatin market size reached US$ 2,413 Million in 2019. Gelatin is a colorless, flavorless, and water-soluble food protein obtained from collagen that is derived from the body parts of various mammals. It is commercially available in numerous forms such as powder, sheets and granules and is generally composed of water, mineral salts and amino acids. Gelatin forms a thermally reversible elastic gel when mixed with water and gives a unique organoleptic property and flavor release to the products. Due to its water-binding, crystallization control and film-forming properties, gelatin is employed in various industries, ranging from food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical to photography, cosmetic and packaging industries.

Global Gelatin Market Trends:

One of the significant factors bolstering the growth of the market is the extensive applications of gelatin as a viscosity controlling, cleansing and thickening agent. In the food and beverage industry, it is used as a stabilizing and gelling agent to provide stability and consistency to food products, such as candies, marshmallows, cakes, ice creams and yogurt. Besides this, gelatin is known to improve the appearance of skin and quality of hair, due to which it is utilized in the manufacturing of several personal care products. Apart from this, it offers numerous health benefits due to its unique combination of amino acids. As a result, it plays a vital role in the treatment for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis in the medical industry. Moreover, the leading companies are engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to develop new gelatin and collagen products, bringing additional benefits to the applications. For instance, Rousselot SAS, one of the leading providers of collagen-based solutions, has recently launched StabiCaps, a range of gelatins specifically tailored to prevent crosslinking in soft gels, which assists in increasing their stability. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 3,426 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Raw Material

Pig Skin

Bovine Hides

Bones

Other Sources

Pig skin is currently the most commonly used raw material.

Market Breakup by End-Use

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of the end use, food and beverages represent the largest end use segment.

Gelatin Feedstock Market Analysis

Cow and Pig Bones

Sodium Carbonate

Hydrochloric Acid

Quick Lime

Market Summary:

Region-wise, Europe exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions include North America, Asia, South America and others.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being:

Gelita AG

Rousselot SAS

PB Gelatin

Sterling Biotech

Weishardt

Nitta Gelatin

