GLOBAL CONTRABAND DETECTOR MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

The Global Contraband Detector Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period, 2019-2025. Contraband consists of items such as unauthorized weapons, explosives, nuclear material, and tools.

– One of the major that is driving the contraband detector is the construction of new transit locations (such as airports). Apart from the increasing passenger traffic, the shipment of air cargo is also increasing which is increased the demand for contraband detectors in order to ensure safety.

– According to the International Air Transport Association, the global volume of air freight is expected to increase rapidly in recent years with freight volumes reaching 62 million metric tons in 2019 from 57 million metric tons in 2016.

– Further, increasing incidents of drug trafficking and have compelled the governments of different countries to upgrade their security measures by investing a significant amount in developing and installing security systems. For instance, in November 2019, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended one Myanmar boat with around 300 kg of contraband. The increasing number of such incidents in other countries has created the demand for contraband detectors.

– However, high operational and maintenance costs associated with the contraband detectors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Aviation Industry Offers Potential Growth

– Airports find maximum applications of the contraband detector, and hence, it is expected to witness significant growth for the market.

– With the increasing passenger traffic in aircraft, airports are intensely focusing on security. In the United States, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a set of rules and regulations to vet and screen passengers. The TSA declared a potential investment of USD 3.3 billion and selected 15 organizations to upgrade the passenger and baggage screening services, across the country, at over 435 airports in a 10-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, which indicates that security screening at airports is a significant area of focus that may offer solid growth potential. Such initiatives are expected to drive the contraband detector market.

– According to ACI Data, global passenger traffic is expected to exceed 20 billion by 2039. Further, the increasing focus to upgrade the airport infrastructure is anticipated to provide opportunities for the growth of the market studied.

– For instance, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has chalked out a plan to invest about INR 19,000 crore in upgrading airport infrastructure in the country, especially in smaller cities, in the next three years.

– Also, the increasing drug trafficking in airports has increased the need for deploying contraband detectors which is also contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, 80 kg of cocaine was discovered on a freighter Boeing 747 aircraft at Buenos Aires Ezeiza Airport in Argentina.

– Therefore, all the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the contraband detectors in the airports in the forecasted period.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth, due to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports and ports.

– Also, the companies are increasing their footprints in the region to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Smiths Detection has secured several contracts in China, including the sale of 151 Ionscan 600, which is expected to be deployed across the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Qingdao Liuting International Airport, as well as Kunming Changshui, and Cangyuan airports managed by Yunnan Airport Group.

– Further, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported a massive seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia, which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in China, Singapore, and Malaysia. These factors are further expected to drive the demand for contraband detectors, in order to ensure safety in the countries.

– All the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook on the contraband detector market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The contraband detector market is fragmented owing to the major players such as ChemImage Corporation, Garrett Metal Detectors, and Smiths Group PLC and many others. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition in the market. Few recent developments are:

– January 2020 – VOTI Detection launched a BioSans MATRIX, which is an X-ray security system based on a 3D perspective that provides clearer and revealing images. Combining machine learning algorithms with the BioSans MATRIX’s operating system neural engine helps to create detailed and vivid images of threats and contraband.

– April 2019 – Smiths Detection added weapon detection to its iCMORE family. This product helped in the automatic detection of dangerous, prohibited and contraband goods.

Companies Mentioned:

– American Science and Engineering Inc

– ChemImage Corporation

– Garrett Metal Detectors

– L3 Technologies

– Smiths Group PLC

– OSI Systems

– Nuctech Company

– Metrasens

– Adani Systems, Inc.

– Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.

– C.E.I.A. SpA

– Campbell/Harris Security Equipment Company

– Godrej Security Solutions

– Magal Security Systems

