Global Managed MPLS Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Managed MPLS Market was valued at USD 48.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 70.90 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. With businesses expanding rapidly, MPLS is becoming the preferred choice of enterprises, as it offers excellent quality of service when it comes to avoiding packet loss and keeping a business’s most important traffic flowing.

The rise in mobile backhaul networks is estimated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

With the growing global expansion of enterprises, there is a need for secure connectivity among various business units and effective means for data management, which has boosted the adoption of MPLS networks.

Around 79% MNCs indicated network management as a key concern for a CIO, with enterprises pushing the adoptions of networks that are secure, scalable, and flexible enough to accommodate the vast expanding array of services. Currently, about 63% of MNCs opt for outsourcing, including buying managed network and telecom services, with the desire to achieve overall cost savings and focus on core business competencies.

Scope of the Report

MPLS connections are private networks that work independent of the internet. They offer various benefits, such as a high level of reliability and performance, as they enable traffic prioritization using the class of service (CoS) feature. MPLS VPNs are the most prominent types of WAN services used by enterprises that require to be connected to their distributed enterprises, globally.

Key Market Trends

The IT and Telecommunications Segment is Estimated to Hold the Major Share

Growing smartphone penetration and the number of devices connected to the internet have placed an immense pressure on the current telecom network. Thus, network operators are faced with the challenges of insufficient bandwidth and network congestion, leading to call drops and unreliable network functions.

Furthermore, widespread investments in cloud services, owing to greater advantages of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS, have required IT providers to maintain their delivery, through their own network, with a growing consumer base. All these factors have contributed to driving the adoption of MPLS technologies.

Growth in cloud-based services for mobile users and the roll-out of 4G LTE services around the world have increased the investment into networks by carriers. Automation has become an integral part in shaping the carriers’ ability to offer their ‘on-demand’ services effectively with balanced operational costs.

According to AT&T, a telecommunications company, most of the customers in the future are expected to operate hybrid WANs with both MPLS and broadband connections. With a hybrid solution, companies might route non-mission critical traffic, such as software usages, email, and storage file transfers over SD-WAN, while still handling mission-critical applications like voice and real-time video over MPLS.

United States to hold a Major Share in the North American Market

The United States is expected to hold a significant share in the market studied. With the surge of cloud computing, there has been an increase in the demand for secure networking among enterprises, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for the managed MPLS market. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, in North America cloud traffic in 2017 increased to 2,771 exabytes from 1,891 exabytes in 2016, which is forecast to reach 6,844 exabytes in 2021. This is anticipated to contribute positively to the growth of the market studied. Companies in the region, such as Cognizant, deliver a full range of application outsourcing, system integration services, and business process consulting. By increasing its global reach through business diversification, the company realized the need for transcontinental connectivity and efficient security mechanisms.

Competitive Landscape

The managed MPLS market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and increase their profitability. In Sep 2018, Jio and Cisco announced an extension of their partnership to tap an INR 500 billion enterprise market. Jio has created a complete greenfield Internet Protocol or IP-backed network based on VoLTE technology, and its partnership with Cisco will include IP/MPLS, data center, integrated mobile core, service provider Wi-Fi, contact center, security, and enterprise IT.

Companies Mentioned:

– AT&T Communications Inc.

– BT Global Services Ltd

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Century Link Inc.

– Vodafone Group PLC

– Sprint Nextel Corporation

– Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd (NTT Communications)

– Syringa Networks LLC

– Orange SA

– Verizon Communications Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Mobile Backhaul Networks

4.2.2 Increased Penetration of Cloud Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Higher Costs Associated With MPLS

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Level 2 VPN

5.1.2 Level 3 VPN

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 BFSI

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Govrenmnet

5.2.6 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AT&T Communications Inc.

6.1.2 BT Global Services Ltd

6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Century Link Inc.

6.1.5 Vodafone Group PLC

6.1.6 Sprint Nextel Corporation

6.1.7 Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd (NTT Communications)

6.1.8 Syringa Networks LLC

6.1.9 Orange SA

6.1.10 Verizon Communications Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

