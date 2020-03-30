GLOBAL NETWORK EMULATOR MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

The Global Network Emulator Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% CAGR during the forecasted period of 2019-2025.

– As the pressure to move to cloud services increases, the network becomes a significant factor when transitioning to the cloud, especially when moving large volumes of data to multiple different regions. In such a case, network emulators testing helps evaluate how network constraints, such as bandwidth limitations and latency, will impact a large data transfer without the risk of losing data. Thus, rising cloud migration is expected to have a positive outlook on the market.

– Further, with the increasing usage of smartphones and consoles along with cloud penetration, the gaming industry is booming Thus, in order to mitigate the impact of variable network conditions on game performance, companies are employing a range of techniques in order to replicate various user experiences reported in the production environment.

– For example, Ubisoft Studio partnered with iTrinegy for testing particular scenarios on the different kinds of network.

– However, the dearth of skilled professionals and high cost associated during its installation are few factors that is hampering the market growth during the forecasted period.

Key Market Trends

Satellite Application Offers Potential Growth

– The high commercial cost of satellite network bandwidth and associated resources (e.g. modems) has posed a significant challenge to validating application performance and optimization before release.

– Satellites communicate on a number of different wavebands, where high frequencies used to communicate with geostationary (GEO) satellites and relatively low frequencies used to communicate with low earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

– Therefore in such a scenario, network emulators provide developers and testers with a virtual test network that enables them to test the effects of satellite network conditions in a controlled and repeatable environment.

– Recently in January 2020, China launched the Yinhe-1 commercial 5G satellite into low Earth orbit. Also, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. launched 60 low-earth orbit satellites into space during December 2019 and plans to launch around 60 per fortnight in 2020. This would help the company to operate in the northern parts of the United States and in Canada in 2020.

– Thus, with the emergence of LEO, there is a huge opportunity for the network emulator market to grow.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth for this market owing to the increasing development and deployment of mobile 5G networks and applications is fuelling new investments in telecom, infrastructure and innovative applications, such as autonomous vehicles and augmented reality.

– Thus, new test systems would be required for the development and management of 5G devices, networks, and applications. This would create huge demand for the network emulators.

– For instance, Chinese based communications satellite producer Galaxy Space plans to launch 144 satellites for the constellation across the next three years by 2023. The firm wants to provide high-speed, low-latency communications services globally, including remote areas.

– Further, Asia-Pacific is soon becoming the hub for many projects for gaming companies. Recently in February 2020, MX Player launched its in-app gaming feature that hosts 9 hyper-casual games that can be played even without data or internet access in India.

Competitive Landscape

The network emulator market is moderately concentrated in nature. Companies such as Spirent Communications, Apposite Technologies, and Polaris Networks are the major vendors. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition. Few recent developments are:

– January 2020 – Keysight Technologies, Inc. introduced a 5G channel emulation PROPSIM FS16 which enables chipset and device makers to verify the implementation of MIMO and massive MIMO in any 5G new radio (NR) frequency band. PROPSIM FS16 also allowed users to verify the performance of 5G new radio (NR) devices with support for ultra-wide bandwidths in mmWave frequency spectrum, beamforming technology, and multiple-antenna configurations.

– June 2019 – Viavi Solutions Inc. launched VIAVI TeraVM 5G testing solution that is expected to support standalone (SA) specifications according to the latest 3GPP standards, in addition to non-standalone (NSA) mode. The TeraVM solution also helped network equipment manufacturers, node developers, and service providers to efficiently test mobile RAN and core elements.

Companies Mentioned:

– Spirent Communications

– Keysight Technologies

– Apposite Technology, Inc.

– iTrinegy

– Polaris Networks

– PacketStorm

– Aukua Systems

– Calnex Solutions

– InterWorking Labs

– Giganet Systems

– SCALABLE Network Technologies

– Valid8

– Tetcos

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Network Emulators to Ensure Proper Functioning of Apps or Devices in Cloud, Internet, and Other Network Environments

4.3.2 Need for Reduced Downtime in Networking

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.2 By Application Type

5.2.1 SD-WAN

5.2.2 IoT Devices

5.2.3 Satellite

5.2.4 App Development

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Telecommunication

5.3.2 Defense

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

