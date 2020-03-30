GLOBAL POINT OF CARE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET EXPECTATION SURGES WITH RISING DEMAND AND CHANGING TRENDS AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC., ABBOTT, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., ILLUMINA INC., HOLOGIC INC., QIAGEN, MYRIAD GENETICS, CEPHEID

A comprehensive Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market analysis report serves to be an ideal solution for better understanding of the market and high business growth. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such marker report that makes aware about the market conditions around. This market report comprises of an array of factors that have an influence on the market and industry which are industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles.

Market Analysis:

The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is estimated to rise from the value of USD 627.6 million in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 1933.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2018-2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising cases of infectious diseases, and the growing demand for approved Point of Care Molecular Diagnostic tests.

Key Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working on the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Cepheid, Genomic Health, GenePOC Inc., DxNA LLC., Binx Health Inc., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Biocartis, Beckman Coulter Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Grifols S.A., Abaxis, Bayer AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher, OraSure Technologies Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product (Assays & Kits, Instruments/Analyzers, Services & Software), Application (Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Hospital-acquired Infection, Oncology, Hepatitis, Others), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, In-Situ Hybridization, Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Sequencing, Isothermal Amplification, Others), End-User (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics is diagnostic equipment which is used to determine the cause of infectious disease causing agents. These machines/equipments help determine the accurate cause of these diseases in a timely manner, which is of utmost importance when dealing with these kind of diseases and also to implement the correct course of action.

The advancements and developments in the diagnostics market is attributed to the fact that the healthcare industry is focusing on detection and diagnosis in place of pharmaceuticals and medicines, to prevent the development of the diseases. This trend has directly affected the market growth and is helping the market to grow significantly.

North America had the highest revenue share of around 40% of the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of infectious diseases causing the health professionals to determine the infections and its causes accurately in a timely manner, thereby increasing the demand for Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Increased demand for regulatory approved molecular tests driving the market

Market Restraints:

Approval by the authorities is a time-consuming process and therefore the innovation programs suffer because of these long term regulations

Research and development of these devices is very extensive and hugely resource consuming which is one of the major factors for the restraining of market expansion

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

By Product Assays & Kits Instruments/Analyzers Services & Software By Application Respiratory Diseases Sexually Transmitted Diseases Hospital-acquired Infection Oncology Hepatitis Others

By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction DNA/RNA Purification In-Situ Hybridization Chips and Microarrays Mass Spectrometry Sequencing Isothermal Amplification Others

By End-User Physician Offices Hospitals Research Institutes Others



Key Developments in the Market: Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

In October 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere, for USD 5.9 billion. Alere was a global leader in diagnostics market and the acquisition helps Abbott grow its market share.

In July 2017, Agilent Technologies announced the acquisition of Population Genetics’ molecular and sample barcoding patent portfolios which help improve the accuracy of next generation sequencing (NGS). These help in the diagnostics of cancer.

Key Insights in the report:

The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed

Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period

The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

