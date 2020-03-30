Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Size Study by Product by Component by Deployment by Service by Application & by Region-Global Forecast 2018-2025

Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market valued approximately USD 54.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast. The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market features a fairly fragmented landscape with an elevated level of competition among players of all types, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Over the years, the competition is likely to intensify accentuated by the entry of software vendors and aspiring players. They are focusing on launching advanced technologies that increase the functionalities of the POS terminals, to gain a competitive edge over others in the coming years.

The major product types are fixed type and wireless and mobile type POS terminals. point-of-sale (POS) industry has witnessed a significant turnaround, owing to substantial and rapid technological developments in POS terminal solutions. Growing demand for contactless payments, along with proliferation of Near Field Communication (NFC) devices in the industrial ecosystem, has led to a surge in adoption of integrated POS terminals.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017677

Increased investments in technologies such as end-to-end encryption for providing secured payment solutions and convenience to customers are expected to augment the demand for POS terminals in the market. Companies are focusing more on software owing to increased penetration of smart phones.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are-Hewlett-Packard Inc., Ingenico Group., Micros Systems, Inc, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone Systems Inc.& Cisco Systems Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017677

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

– Fixed

– Mobile

By Component:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Deployment:

– Cloud

– On Premises

By Services:

– Managed

– Repair & Maintenance

– Professional

By Services:

– Restaurant

– Hospitality

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Warehouse

– Entertainment

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017677

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.