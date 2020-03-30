GLOBAL TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGIES MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Terahertz Technologies Market was valued at USD 222.67 million in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 30.47% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The growing number of applications of the technology in security applications has been the primary driving force for the growth of the market in the recent past. There has been a significant rise in the number of manufacturing companies in developing countries, creating a huge demand for precise security systems, thus driving the growth of terahertz technology in the market.

The cost complications associated with the installation of the technology in the different applications has been another major factor influencing the decision-making process of the end-users. Disruptive technologies in some sectors can face the barriers of customer skepticism and resistance from incumbents already selling into these areas.

Scope of the Global Terahertz Technologies Market Report

The abbreviated form of terahertz is THz and is the unit of electromagnetic wave frequency and it is equal to 1 trillion hertz. It acts as an indicator of the frequency of infrared, ultraviolet and visible radiation. Wireless technology and computers do not commonly use terahertz. This technology of terahertz is primarily used by the astronomers and physicists. The commonly used units are kilohertz, megahertz, etc. The advantages of the terahertz light are that they are non-invasive, intrinsically safe and non-ionizing and are non-destructive

Key Market Trends

Defense & Security is expected to register a Significant Growth

Companies are now collaborating with the end user industry to develop sophisticated devices to detect threats. With the ability to detect different types of materials, including non-metallic substances, is aiding the security sector handle threats. Handheld scanners are being deployed in Airports and other public spaces for security screening and the technology is also being deployed for package scanning in Airports. Growing terrorist threats around the world and increasing criminal activities are driving investments in many countries to establish security infrastructure. This is expected to aid the growth of terahertz technology in the coming years.

With increasing innovations and better imaging capabilities, security organizations are investing in upgraded devices for better performance. Increasing utilization of plastic and new chemical & biological weapons by criminals is creating the need to use terahertz devices. Also, increased safety provided by the technology gives it a considerable advantage over existing X-ray scanners and detectors. The cost of the technology is expected to decrease in the forecast period with high demand from the market. Thus, the adoption is expected to further grow from emerging nations looking to upgrade security. Overall, the technology is expected to see a huge demand in the coming years, in turn, driving the market’s growth.

North America is Expected to have the Highest Market Share

North America, being the largest markets, for technology-based solutions, is expected to be a strong player in the global economy especially in the development and implementation of new technologies. Terahertz being a new technology and North America is one of the earliest adopters, the market for this technology is the largest in the region. Increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircrafts in the United States is also expected to drive the market for terahertz technology in this region. The huge aerospace industry of the United States exports more than 60% of all aerospace production.

Competitive Landscape

The Terahertz technology Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Terahertz technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

For instance, in March 2017, Luna Innovations Incorporated announced its Picometrix division, which entered into a Vendor Managed Inventory Agreement with the Chinese leading telecommunications equipment and network solutions provider. The agreement integrated Picometrix closely into the customer’s supply chain and manufacturing processes. Under the agreement, Picometrix is expected to maintain a dedicated inventory of 100G integrated coherent receivers and other future approved products, which its customer can draw into manufacturing on a “just-in-time” basis, in Hong Kong.

Companies Mentioned:

– Luna Innovations

– Digital Barriers PLC

– TeraView Limited

– Toptica Photonics AG

– HÜBNER GmbH & Co, KG

– Advantest Corporation

– Traycer Diagnostics Systems Inc.

– Terasense Group Inc.

– Microtech Instrument Inc.

– Menlo Systems GmbH

– Gentec Electro Optics Inc.

– Bakman Technologies

